HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Something inspiring will occur over the next few months, something that reminds you that your existence is supposed to be fun. It will also remind you that it’s your own outlook on life that creates your environment. Make every day a perfect day.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Find a quiet place where you can be on your own for a while and ponder the meaning of life. It’s not often you need to escape the everyday chaos but now you must. Your future success depends on a clear vision of what you are aiming for.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Venus in your sign will encourage you to meet others halfway this weekend but you must make sure it is only halfway because some people still want things all their own way. Treat others with respect but demand they treat you with respect as well.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t waste your time and your energy getting upset about people whose outlook on life is clearly vastly different to your own. You won’t change them and they won’t change you, so go your different ways and be satisfied with that.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more friends and family members demand you explain your actions to them the more you must keep them in the dark. You know from past experience they will try to stop you being more adventurous and you must not let that happen again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be tempted to do something drastic to get your life back on track but you really don’t have to. Now that Venus has changed signs others will be coming to you with the kind of workable ideas you can easily make use of.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Friends and colleagues may slap you on the back and tell you what a fabulous job you are doing but don’t let their praise go to your head. The fact is you are still operating well below your true capacity, so step things up a gear this weekend.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are not the sort to let disagreeable events get under your skin and that’s good because the planets warn you may face a setback or two this weekend. Look to your own needs first and only help others when you know it is safe to do so.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more the critics say you have bitten off more than you can chew the more you will go out of your way to prove them wrong. Just because they find something difficult does not mean you will find it difficult too – in fact you’ll make it look easy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will feel on top of the world over the next 48 hours and, being an all-or-nothing Sag, will most likely do something that scares the life out of those less daring. The harder you push yourself the more you will accomplish, so set your sights on the stars!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your willingness to take chances will work out well for you this weekend, especially where creative activities and relationships are concerned. If you can, hook up with a friend who shares your taste for adventure, because you’ll make an unbeatable team.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Let your imagination off the leash today and don’t be concerned if it leads you in some strange new directions. Others expect you to be a bit way-out in your approach to life, so it’s unlikely they will complain if you do something a bit eccentric.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If a friend or loved one is feeling down you must make it your business to cheer them up and help them see life from a more agreeable angle. Your optimistic, can-do approach will be just what they need to get past their own negativity.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com