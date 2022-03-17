Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Uranus link on your birthday means you will see things that other people miss. Sudden flashes of insight can and must be trusted because if you follow them there is every chance you will enjoy levels of success that right now may seem impossible.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more others question your methods the more likely it is you are doing the right thing. The fact that you don’t seem to be getting the appreciation you deserve is neither here nor there – it’s results that count and you get them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is nothing wrong with your communication skills but there will be occasions today when you find it hard to make yourself understood. It’s not what you are saying that is the problem, it’s more that some people are too stupid to understand.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mercury your ruler, is on fine form today and you won’t doubt for a moment that what you are doing is right and proper. Others may try to persuade you to try a different approach but you must have none of it. They are thinking only of themselves.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Any lingering doubts you might have about a work-related issue will disappear today. Later on you will look back and wonder why you allowed yourself to get so worked up about something so trivial but you are, after all, human – like everyone else.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Even if you disagree with what a friend or colleague is doing you must accept that they have the right to do it. So long as their actions do not affect you personally you are advised to stay out of their way and let them get on with it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Good news of one sort or another will come your way over the next 24 hours. The best news of all though is that your sense of adventure seems to have returned after a lengthy period in which you were far too cautious. Don’t lose it so easily again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will have plenty to say for yourself over the next 24 hours but if you talk too fast there is a danger that the people who most need to hear your message won’t understand a word of it. Slow down a bit Libra, it’s not a word race!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your outlook on life will improve considerably over the next 24 hours but not everyone will share your ability to recognize that there are still blue skies behind all those grey clouds. Hopefully some of your good cheer will rub off on them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your ability to see potential trouble spots way ahead of other people will come in useful between now and the end of the week, especially when dealing with situations that require a quick and decisive response. Take the initiative and make good things happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This is potentially a lucky day for you but, as always, luck is what you choose to make of it, so get your act together and don’t be slow in taking advantage of new experiences. If you don’t then someone else will, maybe at your expense.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Say what is on your mind today even if you know that some people won’t enjoy it one bit. You are the kind of person who believes in telling the truth at all times, no matter how it affects other people. That’s why they know they can trust you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have been a bit too hard on yourself of late and need to ease up on the self-criticism. Yes, there are things you could have done better but no one expects you to be perfect, so don’t expect it of yourself. You’re perfect just as you are.

