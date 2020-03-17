Your daily horoscope: March 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may seem as if you have not moved much closer to your dream over the past 12 months but that simply isn’t true. Everything builds on what went before and the experiences you had then will make it easier for you to succeed now – so keep at it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Success comes to those who believe they deserve it, so stop worrying that you are not up to whatever task is in front of you and just get on with it. Your mind creates your future, so make up your mind to be the best – and you will be.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are strongly advised to listen to advice from someone who clearly knows more about a certain situation than you do. Then act on what they tell you. It could save you from making a big mistake, as well as looking a little bit silly.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will go out of your way to prove that you are not as indecisive as some people say you are. That’s fine, but you will also need to make sure that when you make a decision it’s the correct one. Get the balance right between thinking and acting.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There are so many opportunities available to you now that you may be having trouble deciding which direction you should be moving. The message of the stars is that it really doesn’t matter. Choose a goal – any goal – and stick with it to the end.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you want to make the most of the opportunities that are going to be coming your way over the next few weeks then you need to know what it is you are aiming for in life. Identify your No.1 priority and organize everything else around that.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Just because you have your doubts about what a friend has been up to does not mean you should turn your back on them. Everyone is different and everyone can be a bit mule-headed at times – yes, even a Virgo – so give them your full support.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The most important thing now is that you have a clear picture in your mind of the kind of success you are striving for. That way, even when you wander off course occasionally – as you will – you can easily get yourself back on track again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you feel out of sorts in your present location then pack a bag and get out of there. You don’t have to ask anyone’s permission to move on, and neither do you have to explain what your motives are. You may not even know them yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you insist on seeing the negative side in every situation then, inevitably, that is how things will work out for you. Your attitude to what you experience is far more important than the events themselves, so change your outlook and your world will change too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Whatever suggestions friends and loved ones might come up with over the next few days you don’t have to agree with them, and you certainly don’t have to do as they say just to keep them sweet. Trust your own instincts and act on them first.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The cosmic picture is about to change and for you it will be a good change, so stop fretting about all those minor issues that have been taking up all your time and energy and set your sights on reaching the big time again – it’s where you belong.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may look as if everyone else is moving in one direction while you are moving in the opposite direction but looks can be deceiving. And anyway, whatever route you take you will all end up at the same destination eventually, so why worry?

