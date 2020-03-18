Your daily horoscope: March 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to get it into your head that there will be no quick fixes, either in your personal life or in your work, over the coming year. You will have to work for everything you get – but, if you work hard enough, you might just get everything!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You are taking far too much notice of what others are saying and not nearly enough notice of your own instincts. You need to learn to trust the feelings you have inside, Aries, because they can guide you in the right direction better than other people can.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may like your everyday existence to be safe and predictable but you need to get used to the fact that changes are taking place over which you have no control. That does not, however, mean they will be bad changes. Find ways to make them work for you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It might make you feel good to believe that everyone is on your side at the moment but there is a very real possibility that one or more people will openly oppose you. Why on earth would they want to do that? You’re such a nice guy!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is a danger today that you will be too easily swayed by people who look and act in a confident manner. The problem is the planets suggest it is all an act, and if you fall for it you could end up paying in ways you cannot afford.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your plans may not be working out in quite the way you expected but it’s no big deal. Sometimes the plans that work best are the ones we don’t give much thought to, so forget about going into too much detail and just let your instincts guide you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be in a position to just take what it is you desire but before you do you should look ahead a bit and envision what the consequences might be. Why make enemies when, by asking nicely for what you want, you can just as easily make friends?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make it your business to cheer up a friend who is feeling a bit low. You have a talent for saying just the right thing at just the right time and if you make use of that talent today there will be smiles all round. What could be nicer?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Yes, it may be better to keep certain opinions to yourself, but since when have you been the sort to hold back from giving voice to what you believe? If something angers you today then make sure the world knows about it. Be the one who speaks up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to recognize that not everyone can live up to your exacting standards. And you need to accept that sometimes others will do things in ways that don’t seem right to you. But if the outcome is to everyone’s satisfaction, why should it matter?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You appear to be having second thoughts about something that used to be your No. 1 priority, and that’s because the cosmic picture is now changing. Don’t make any final decisions until the sun moves into Aries on Friday. Better still, wait until next week.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to bring a project to a close and you need to be quick about it. Put in some extra effort today and tomorrow and, with luck, it will be done by the end of the week. Then, and only then, can you move on to the next thing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must expect a certain amount of negativity from those around you today. Why? Because they cannot stand the thought that you might succeed where they have failed. Ignore it all and keep doing what you are doing – even better than before.

