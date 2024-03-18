Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times over the coming year when you have to read the riot act to colleagues who seem to believe they can coast through their job while leaving the tough stuff to you. Take the lead by all means but make sure everyone else follows.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you need to heal a rift with a loved one then swallow your pride and be the first to say sorry. If you expect them to apologize first not only will you be disappointed but what amounts to a trivial falling out could develop into something bigger.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It would appear that someone you work or do business with is hoping you will say something stupid today which they can then take advantage of. If you are smart enough to know when to speak and when to keep quiet that is less likely to happen.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

For some reason you are finding it hard to express yourself, which is not like you at all. Maybe it’s because you know that what you have to say is going to annoy someone in a position of power. If it’s the truth though you must speak up.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Before you rush to the aid a friend in need today check out their body language. It could be they don’t want you to get involved and are sending out signals warning you to hold back for a while. You would be a fool to ignore them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you get the chance to do a good deed for a loved one today then go for it but don’t expect much by way of thanks. If that bothers you then maybe you are not approaching the situation the right way. Gratitude should not be necessary.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means keep your feelings to yourself over the next 24 hours but don’t think you can hide them from other people forever. It may in fact pay to speak up about your emotional state now rather than risk those bad feelings getting even worse.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A relationship has been going through a tough time of late but the sun’s change of signs on Wednesday will make it easier for you to identify the problems that exist between you. That is an important, indeed essential, first step to putting them right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t force it if you don’t feel like knuckling down to work today. You may be concerned that a task has dragged on too long but the fact that it is still there in front of you means you will get other chances to finish it very soon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun’s move into the most dynamic area of your chart this week means you will get the opportunity to bring new life to a project that has been in the doldrums for quite some time. The cosmic tide is about to turn in your favour, so be ready.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You don’t have to be in a sociable mood to interact successfully with people you work and do business with. Let them know you are serious about making a success of what you are working on together and that you expect them to be serious about it too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you can’t be bothered to make a serious effort at the moment that’s okay. With the sun about to change signs you can sense that a new cycle is beginning and that pushing yourself hard now won’t accomplish much. Time is on your side.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more friends and family members want to argue over issues that you find trivial the more inclined you will be to slip out the back door and make yourself scarce. And why not? You are under no obligation to care about the same things as them.

