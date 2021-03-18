Your daily horoscope: March 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The year ahead of you could be and should be all about love. Wherever you go and whatever you do, if you focus on the best in people and look only for what unites them with you then the universe will send you joy on every level.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be careful you don’t spend money on things you don’t really need today. You may think you can afford it but the planets warn if you splash out now you may be scratching around for ways to make some quick cash later on. Don’t throw away your resources.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Today’s Venus-Pluto link will certainly bring out your sociable side and could even boost your love life, such is its power. Being such a down-to-earth person it’s not often you let your heart rule your head but this could be one of those times.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You won’t have to make much of an effort to impress employers and other important people – your inner confidence and your ability to explain difficult issues in simple ways means you will earn their support with considerable ease. What are you going to do with it?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A friend who is usually the life and soul of the party has been a bit down of late. What can you do to cheer them up? To start with you should remind them just how fortunate they are compared to most people. They’ll soon be smiling again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can probably persuade someone to do what you want them to do today but don’t overdo it, and certainly don’t twist their arm. The best way to get them to support you is to turn on the charm, of which you have never been short.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun’s journey through the partnership area of your chart may be coming to an end but that does not mean you no longer have to be nice to people. On the contrary, you are going to need others’ support more than ever over the next few weeks.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Others may tempt you to take some kind of gamble today but if your instincts nag at you to be cautious you must listen to them. Friends and colleagues may say it’s a risk worth taking but what might it cost you if it doesn’t come off?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will be the centre of attention over the next 24 hours as friends and relatives and even strangers are drawn in by your magnetic personality. But don’t let your head swell because the cosmic picture is about to change dramatically. Stay humble.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It might be smart not to push yourself too hard today. Both at home and at work you should try using the least amount of energy to get the most things done. One way of doing that is to get other people to do your work for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Pluto in your sign joins forces with Venus today, which suggests that your passion for something or someone will reach new heights. Whatever or whoever it happens to be give it or them your undivided attention over the next 24 hours.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You never find it easy to forgive and forget but today’s cosmic picture will help you let go of issues that have been nagging at your mind and emotions. The less you focus on them the more time and energy you will have for what truly matters.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more excitable side of your nature will come to the fore today as Venus in your sign links with Pluto. If you feel the need to get emotional then allow it to happen. Some feelings are better left to run free than kept bottled up inside.

