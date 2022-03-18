Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday means it’s time to take stock of your relationships. You don’t have to turn your back on those who no longer mean so much to you but you do have to widen your friendship circle to meet people who inspire and attract you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If today’s full moon brings upsetting news about a work-related matter just shrug it off. Whatever it may be you are tough enough to take it, and with the sun about to enter your sign you’ll soon have more positive things to focus on.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s good that you expect great things of yourself but don’t set your targets so high that they are impossible to reach. The plans you make over the next 24 hours may have to be scaled back a bit towards the end of the month.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What happens today and over the weekend will test your loyalties to someone whose help you have benefitted from but who has also been a bit untrustworthy of late. Should you give them another chance to prove themselves? Yes, but don’t expect miracles.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to keep in mind today that not everyone thinks or acts as fast as you. It may be annoying when others take too long to make a decision but don’t let them see you are getting impatient or they might decide to go even slower!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You must resist the urge to splash out on baubles and bangles you don’t really need. You are in one of those moods when the shinier an object is the more you desire to possess it – but it’s unlikely to be worth what you pay.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s full moon in your sign will play havoc with your emotions and you could get a bit tearful, which is not like you at all. The good news is that by the time your tears are dried you’ll be back to your old no-nonsense self.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your confidence may be at a low ebb today but it’s not something you need to worry about. A full moon in the most sensitive area of your chart makes a bit of doom and gloom inevitable. It won’t last for long though, so ride it out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you want to get things done today you need to play down your tendency to take charge and issue orders left, right and center. Others are more likely to assist you if they think you view them as an equal, even if secretly you don’t.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A full moon in the career area of your chart warns against letting your feelings dictate your actions on the work front. No matter how provocative some people may be you must stay calm and refuse to take the bait, because that’s what it is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Like it or not you will be the centre of attention today. Why would you not like it? Maybe because there are things going on in your life you would rather the world did not know about. Steer clear of anyone with a camera and a social media account!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to tighten your belt a little, or even a lot. A recent spending spree has left you short in the cash department and if you don’t find ways to cut back it could cause a few sleepless nights. Yes, it’s only money, but it still matters.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Stay in control of your emotions at all times and in all situations today. If your rivals and enemies get even a hint that you are on the verge of cracking they won’t hesitate to pile on the pressure. Pretend you don’t have a care in the world.

