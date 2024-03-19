Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must not deny yourself what it is you most desire. The universe wants you to enjoy yourself – it is one of the reasons you are here – and will help in any way it can to make your dreams come true. Make a wish and watch it come true.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun moves into your sign tomorrow so now is the time to start planning something special. And don’t just make plans for the next few days, makes plans, big plans, for the next few weeks as well. Think ahead and then act with passion and power.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The planets are trying to tell you that you will accomplish more in the long-term if you make a point of cooperating with the people you work with rather than trying to compete with them. You’re actually on the same side, so why the rivalry?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Leave no one in any doubt what it is you expect of them and what they can expect from you in return. A more upbeat phase is about to begin and it will go even better if you make it clear from the start what your objectives are.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to get past the idea that ambition is a dirty word and start making the moves that can catapult you quickly up the ladder of success. Career issues will be testing over the next few weeks and you must be up for the challenge.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun’s change of signs tomorrow will in some way change the way you look at the world and that’s a very good thing. Sometimes you can be a bit too set in your ways and what happens next will remind you there are always other options available.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you are the sort of Virgo who enjoys being challenged then what occurs over the next few days will bring out the best in you. That will certainly be the case physically but on a mental level too you will up your game and impress your superiors.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As the sun is about to move into the partnership area of your chart you need to accept that people you deal with on a one-to-one level won’t always be reasonable. But just because they choose to act like idiots does not mean you must do the same!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t start anything new today, because the sun’s imminent change of signs will load you up with so many extra things to do that you will be on the go from dawn to dusk as it is. Be kind to yourself, because no one else will be!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There are so many things in your life you have to be thankful for and the Sun’s move into the most dynamic area of your chart tomorrow will encourage you to be more upbeat about your prospects. Creative activities are well starred, so make something special.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will have a lot to do on the home front over the next few days and the more you map out some kind of schedule the less likely it is you will be overwhelmed. Imagine how you would like things to finish, then plan backward from there.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If someone tries to point out what you have been doing wrong today you will send them away with a flea in their ear. But later on you may look back and realize they were probably right. Don’t reject advice just because you did not think of it first.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Money matters are going to take centre stage over the next few weeks and if you have been spending cash too freely of late your first task will be to top up your funds. Start thinking of ways you might be able to boost your income – then act.

