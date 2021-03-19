Your daily horoscope: March 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You are the sort of person who sometimes needs to be pushed into doing the things that will bring you most benefit and over the coming year you will be challenged again and again. Each and every one of those challenges is a blessing, so welcome them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Once the sun moves into your birth sign tomorrow you will be able to spend more time looking after the needs of the number one person in your life: that’s you. Don’t let anyone tell you that your ego desires are no longer important.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You tend to trust reason and logic ahead of instinct but over the next few days you would be wise to listen to your inner voice as well, and believe what it tells you. Also, if a friend tells you they’ve had a hunch, take that seriously too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What is it you hope for most in life? What is the one thing you desire above everything else? If you can put a name to your longing you may find you get the opportunity to satisfy it over the coming weeks. Never stop dreaming. Never stop believing.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You can feel in your bones that something special is going to happen but you can’t quite put your finger on what it might be. Chances are it will have something to do with your work or career. Chances are you’ll be moving up in the world.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

No doubt you’ve had your fill of emotional ups and downs and the good news is that as from tomorrow there should be fewer dramas to deal with. Stop worrying about other people’s problems and focus on what makes you happy for a change.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What you do for other people today you will also be doing for yourself, so don’t think twice about putting yourself out for friends and family members, even if you think they don’t really deserve it. The universe will find ways to reward you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Put work and financial issues out of your mind for a while and focus more on personal relationships. No matter how successful you may be in the world at large it is the people you are closest to who matter most – and you’ve been neglecting them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you are still travelling at top speed, rushing to get several things done, you are strongly advised to slow down today and over the weekend. The Sun’s move into the wellbeing area of your chart tomorrow means you need to take better care of yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are in one of those moods where you would not want to change places with anyone – and that mood will increase over the next few days. You are at peace with yourself and your place in the world. Hold that feeling as long as you can.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t be afraid to speak up and let people know what you like and dislike. You have a mind of your own and are under no obligation to follow the herd and what it believes. People in positions of authority will be impressed by your courage.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are not the sort of person to worry what the neighbors might think and that fact will give you an advantage over your rivals. While they weigh up the pros and cons of taking a certain course of action you will be at least halfway to your goal.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun is coming to the end of its journey through your sign but don’t take that as an invitation to abandon your search for success. Your definition of success may, however, change a bit over the next few days. It’s not all about power and money.

