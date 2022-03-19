Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Uranus link on your birthday means there could be some disruption in one-to-one relationships, but if you stay calm and refuse to let your feelings override common sense those relationships could actually end up stronger than before. Remember, love conquers all.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun moves into your birth sign this weekend and in a matter of days, maybe just hours, your confidence will come flooding back and the plans you’ve been making can finally be put into effect. This is your time of year, so make it count.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The most important thing now is that you make life easier for yourself by refusing to give in to feelings of gloom and doom or thinking you are a failure just because one or two minor things have gone wrong. You’re bigger and better than that.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Recent challenges forced you to take on more responsibility and over the next few days you will see why that was so necessary. Friendships are of the utmost importance now, so don’t try to do it all on your own. Join forces with like-minded people.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may sometimes give the impression that you don’t care much for power and glory but as one of the zodiac’s cardinal signs you are a natural winner and leader. Aim to do something special this weekend, something that gets you noticed, and maybe promoted.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

One of the most adventurous times of the year is about to begin, so don’t hold back, give 100 per cent in everything you do and aim to be the best both creatively and professionally. Second best may be good enough for others but not for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Take time out from your busy schedule to think about some of the deeper questions of life. Time spent in quiet observation of the world around you, without getting directly involved, will be time well spent. Think of it as an investment in your future.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more you try to get ahead at other people’s expense the less likely you are to succeed, so take the hint and be co-operative rather than competitive. Your greatest strength is your ability to think strategically, so work with colleagues rather than against them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to be so impulsive this weekend, especially on the work front where others won’t take kindly to you jumping this way and that. The planets warn that hasty decisions are likely to be wrong decisions, so take your time and make the right calls.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart this weekend and you’ll be kept busy with the kind of challenges that bring out the best in you. Set your sets high, then aim to go even higher. There are no limits, at least not for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There may be times over the next 48 hours when it seems as if you are out of touch with what’s going on in the world, but don’t let it worry you. Focus on relationships and family matters, because that’s where you will find the stability you need.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The most important thing this weekend is that you resist the urge to get involved in other people’s business. You may try to convince yourself that you only want to help friends and loved ones but deep down you know that’s not true. You’re just being nosy!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The time has come to get serious about your cash-flow situation, because if you carry on spending money as if it’s going out of fashion you may soon run out of the stuff! Savings will have to be made, so learn to enjoy yourself on the cheap.

