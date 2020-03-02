Your daily horoscope: March 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means pursue material success over the coming year but don’t chase after it to such an extent that you fail to leave time for other things. Ultimately, it’s not about dollars and cents, it’s about people, and the more friends you make the richer you will be.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make sure you treat other people with respect. You may not always get along with those you have to deal with, personally, socially or professionally, but you must always approach them as equals. That way you are more likely to create allies than you are enemies.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must be forceful today but you must also make sure that everyone around you knows precisely what it is you expect of them. If you keep your instructions vague then almost inevitably their efforts will fall short of the standards you require.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may have to pretend that you are angry, even though it would be easier to laugh at other people’s stupidity. The trouble is, if you treat the situation as a joke they won’t try to fix what they’ve got wrong. Act fierce, even if you don’t mean it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will begin the week with a burst of feverish activity, but you must make sure it is well directed. There is no point throwing yourself at tasks in an arbitrary manner. They will need to be done a certain way to have any chance of success.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone who thinks they are big enough to take you on will issue a challenge today and you will be only too happy to accept it. They will learn that it’s never a good idea to assume that because you’re a nice guy you can’t be a winner too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have to get tough today, especially when dealing with people on the work front where, if you don’t take control of a difficult situation quickly, it may become impossible to resolve. Work out what needs to be done, then do it to perfection.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As a cardinal sign you know how to be assertive but you also know when to push ahead and when to hold back, and that skill is extremely useful. If you get the balance right over the next few days you will soon be streets ahead of your rivals.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

For some reason your friends and your work colleagues cannot agree that your latest big idea is really as fantastic as you seem to think it is. It will pay you to find out why they hold such a negative opinion. Chances are it’s not just about envy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to face up to a domestic problem that you would prefer to ignore – because if you allow it to drag on it will only get worse. If you roll up your sleeves and get stuck into it today you may find it’s not such a big deal after all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are in no mood to suffer fools or give those who make mistakes a pass, and with so much activity taking place in your sign at the moment others would be wise to note which way the wind is blowing and do exactly what you ask of them!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Other people’s actions may leave a lot to be desired today, but whatever they do, or don’t do, you must not let it affect you in any way. Unlike them, you have standards which you have sworn to uphold, so rise above temptation and do the right thing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may think you can get away with just about anything at the moment but the events of the next few days will remind you that life moves in cycles and that your luck could change in an instant. Strive not to take anything, or anyone, for granted.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com