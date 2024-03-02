Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must be more forceful over the coming 12 months, especially when dealing with people who always seem to be standing between you and what it is you want from life. Look them squarely in the eye, then elbow your way past them as if they don’t exist.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Do you spend all of your time at work or do you spend all of your time with your family this weekend? There doesn’t seem to be much room for compromise. Make your decision and stick with it. Everything that needs to be done will get done eventually.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The changes that take place over the next few days will work mainly in your favour, so don’t fear them and do be ready to take advantage of the new opportunities that are coming your way. Ignore those who say you’ve been lucky – they’re just jealous.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to be on a bit of a roll at the moment and long may it continue, but don’t start thinking that nothing can go wrong because that’s just when fate is likely to step in and prove you wrong. Be positive this weekend but be sensible too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The only way you are going to get a friend to open up about their woes is by revealing something about yourself over the next 48 hours. You may be secretive by nature but this is one of those occasions when you have to give some to get some.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may believe that you can do as you please at the moment but even if you are right there are sure to be consequences further down the line if you go to extremes and alienate your friends. In all situations make sure you think before you act.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be under the impression that you need to prove yourself to the world but you are wrong. Those who count in your life, both at home and at work, know what you can do and don’t need to be convinced, so lighten up – and laugh more.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruling planet, is well placed in your chart at the moment, so that positive mood you feel will last a while yet. Make the most of it this weekend by getting together with family and friends and enjoying the good things that life has to offer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You want to do something your way but everyone else wants to do it another way. So who gives in? On this occasion you are right to stand your ground. Insist that it’s your way or the highway. Don’t be afraid to act alone if you have to.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Not everything in the garden is rosy at the moment but neither is it as bad as some people seem to think it is, so ignore the gloomsters and doomsters and act as if everything will work out for the best in the end. Somehow it always does.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Get the weekend off to a flying start by doing something dramatic, something that makes people sit up and say “Wow!” There are times when even a careful Capricorn needs to throw the rule book out of the window and this is one of them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t take it personally if a friend or work colleague gives you a hard time over the next 48 hours. Most likely they have a few issues in their life and the tension is getting too much to bear. Is there something you can do to help them?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This is very much your time of year but that does not mean you are some kind of superhero. The planets warn if you attempt to leap tall buildings in a single bound this weekend you could end up down at street level before you know what’s going on.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com