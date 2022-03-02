Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A birthday new moon will see you operating at an elevated level this year but you cannot expect others to match the brilliance of your ideas and insights. Set high standards for yourself while helping friends and colleagues aim a bit higher too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Keeping a low profile may not come easy to you but just this once it will pay you to avoid being the focus of attention and let others enjoy some time in the spotlight. They’ll thank you for it today and you’ll still be a big star tomorrow.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your competitive instincts have been very much to the fore in recent weeks but the planets suggest you will achieve more in the long-term if you take a more relaxed attitude to your work. Cooperation is not a sin, it’s a very smart investment.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What happens today may take you by surprise but looking back a few days hence you will be forced to admit you should have seen it coming. The most important thing now is that you keep a clear head while others seem to be losing their own.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Avoid the temptation to change things for no good reason. The new moon will protect you every step of the way, so leave well alone and let fate take its course. Everything that is meant to happen will happen in the end, so why worry?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to get past the idea that for you to be a winner someone else has to be a loser. There are so many opportunities out there in the world that everyone can get what they need without having to deny other people.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Some things are worth getting worked up about and some things are not and today’s new moon will assist you in deciding what is important and what can safely be ignored. If you don’t feel peace in your heart then you’re doing it wrong.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone you meet while out and about will give you the kind of advice that no amount of money can buy. Don’t waste time wondering if they know what they are talking about, because they do – just be quick and make that advice work for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Have faith in your own ideas even if people you trust and look up to cast doubts on your aims and ambitions. They cannot possibly know what is going on inside your head and your heart, but you do and that’s really all you need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may have to say something today that you know certain people won’t approve of but don’t hold back. Tell friends and loved ones what they need to know, then get out of the way – it’s up to them what they do with the information.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t sit at home watching the world go by, get out there and take your rightful place at the front of the big parade called life. You’re not really the sort to question your own abilities and today’s new moon will sweep away any lingering doubts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be of the opinion that only your views matter and that what other people say is not worth listening to but that’s the kind of attitude that will lose you friends and influence no one. A little bit of humility will go a long way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Rivals and competitors will try to sow seeds of doubt in your mind today but it’s unlikely they will succeed. A new moon in your sign overrides all negative influences, so ignore the critics and the cynics and follow your heart.

