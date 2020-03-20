Your daily horoscope: March 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you want to make a difference then you must get involved. Get together with people who share your concerns and make sure your voices get heard. Don’t aim to change the whole world, just the small part of it that really matters to you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your time of year is just beginning and as the Ssn moves into your sign there will be opportunities aplenty to shine. However, a powerful Mars-Jupiter link warns you won’t get things all your own way today, so be ready to compromise.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Some kind of crisis will have to be dealt with today and over the weekend and as you are the one in your family or social group who tends to stay calm it will fall on you to resolve the issue. Be warned: It could be a busy few days.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be impatient to get started on a new task or project but don’t rush it or you may peak too soon. Also, remember that you are more likely to succeed if you get like-minded people involved. Don’t try to do it all on your own.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you get the chance to take a break from your everyday environment today and over the weekend then by all means do so. But be aware that when you return you will have serious issues related to your career to deal with. It’s the calm before the storm.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you think you deserve more from life than you have been getting of late then you will soon get the chance to make your case. The sun’s move into Aries today marks the start of a much more assertive phase. This time, it really is all about you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Compromise is essential over the next few days, especially when dealing with people on a business level. If you refuse to play ball then there is every chance that you will be the loser, not only financially but reputation-wise too. Meet others halfway.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What you do for other people always come back to you eventually – it’s the universal law of karma, of cause and effect – and if you get the opportunity to help someone today you should take it. What you do for them now will be done for you later on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t lack for courage or confidence, and today’s Mars-Jupiter link will see to it that you let others know what you think and feel. They may not agree with you but they will know better than to argue with you. You’re right, they’re wrong, that’s it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You can sense that something good is going to happen and as the sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today if it doesn’t happen soon you will make it happen yourself! Be careful how much cash you spend – it will slip through your fingers easily.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Today’s Mars-Jupiter link in your sign suggests that the next day or three will be interesting and challenging in equal measure. To make it more of the former than the latter you should try to avoid confrontation. You don’t have to fight about everything!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Money matters of one sort or another have been high on your agenda in recent weeks, but now the sun is moving into a more carefree area of your chart you won’t fret so much about what you spend. Whether or not that’s a good thing remains to be seen.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mars and Jupiter combine now in a way that will challenge your friendships, and it won’t be long before you realize who is truly on your side and who is likely to abandon you the moment the going gets tough. Get rid of the latter before they get rid of you.

