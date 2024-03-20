Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The sacrifices you make over the next few months will pay off many times over in years to come, not only for your own benefit but for other people’s benefit too. What you put into life will, in time, increase what you get out by a factor of 10.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun moves into your sign today and a new solar year gets under way, so forget about what happened yesterday or last week or last month and focus on what you want to happen next. New adventures are about to come at you from every direction.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

For some strange reason you have got it into your head that friends and family members are not taking you seriously. In fact the opposite is more likely to be true and what occurs between now and the end of the week will show how much you are admired.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Keep telling yourself that there is an answer to every problem and keep looking for those answers even though you have no idea what they might be. A week or so from now you will look back and laugh when you realize how simple it was.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are going to have to make some major decisions about your career now that the sun is moving into the area of your chart that governs what you do in the world. There is no point worrying about the future but you can certainly start planning it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you make an effort to escape from a situation you feel is holding you back you should be able to regain your freedom by the end of the week. Don’t forget though that some things that appear to be holding you back are also holding you up!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There are so many options available to you now that you could have trouble choosing between them, but as the sun begins its journey through the wealth area of your chart at least you won’t have to worry about a lack of money holding you back.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Your daily horoscope: March 19, 2024

Your daily horoscope: March 18, 2024

Your lookahead for the week, starting March 17

Your daily horoscope: March 16, 2024

Your daily horoscope: March 15, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Now that the sun has begun its journey through your opposite sign you must take things easier both at home and at work. When there are important tasks to be done get other people to help you rather than attempt to do them all on your own.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The most important thing now is that you focus on practical matters rather than lose yourself in wishful thinking. If you knuckle down and get a task of some kind finished over the next few days your reputation will soar before the end of the month.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As the sun moves into the most creative area of your chart today you can and you must raise your sights and truly believe that you are on the cusp of achieving something great. The universe wants you to do something special with your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t worry too much if friends and colleagues seem a little hesitant today because the Sun’s change of signs makes them believe that something big and bad is going to happen. It will certainly be big but it will be good as well, especially for you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more you are on the move and meeting people between now and the end of the week the more likely it is you will discover things that benefit you financially and professionally. Lady Luck is on your side but who needs luck when you are this dynamic?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Find a quiet place where you can be on your own for an hour or two and review your long-term priorities. You have achieved a great deal in recent weeks but there is still more you can do, so draw up a plan and follow it to the letter.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com