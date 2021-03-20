 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: March 20

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Never doubt that you have what it takes. Never doubt that you have the talent to make a huge impression on the world. The only thing that might hold you back this year is if you allow doubts to creep in. So reject them. Be resolutely and insanely optimistic.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun moves into your birth sign today and almost immediately it will feel as if a new era is about to begin. Remember though, that while that may be true for you it may not be true for other people, so don’t expect miracles from everyone.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The most important thing this weekend is that you look on the bright side in all situations. Which is not to suggest that anything bad is going to happen, but at this time of year you do have a tendency to fear the worst. There’s no need.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As from today you should find it easier to work alongside colleagues and employers. It’s as if they have moved up a notch from being your work-mates to being your friends, and that’s nice. Don’t get too chummy though – you still have a job to do.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to make sure you know where to draw the line between personal and business matters. If you allow the two to overlap things could get messy both at home and at work. Strive to be practical in your thinking. Feel less and think more.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not have been at the top of your game of late but that’s okay. Now that the sun is moving into one of the more dynamic areas of your chart it won’t be long before you are racing ahead. Take the lead and set the pace.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you have been living beyond your means of late then what happens this weekend will make it abundantly clear that the easy-come, easy-go days are now long gone. If your resources are limited you must be smart as to how you use them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will make both friends and enemies over the next few weeks while the sun is moving through your opposite sign. In relationships, as with everything else, quality is more important than quantity, so be choosy as to who you fraternize and fight with.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your daily routine needs a serious overhaul and now is the time to start getting rid of all those things that divert energy away from your major goals. You must get your act together Scorpio, and you must start doing it this very minute.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The next few weeks could be special but a lot will depend on the attitude you choose to adopt. You need to let go of any and all negative thoughts and believe with all your heart and all your soul that you were born to succeed – because you were!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun’s move into the domestic area of your chart today means that certain family issues can no longer be avoided. You’ll need to make allowances for loved ones and relatives who are more emotional than you, but you’ll need to be ruthless too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The most important thing now is that you consciously move away from the idea that every situation in which there is disagreement is a battle to be won or lost. It is possible to compromise Aquarius. It is possible to find solutions that everyone accepts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There will be a shift in the cosmic picture this weekend and it may seem from your point of view that things are no longer as good for you personally as they were before. That’s not true. Yes, things will be different, but they could actually be better.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
