Your daily horoscope: March 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be under the impression that certain restrictions apply to other people and not to you – but that’s a mistake. The message of your birthday chart is that you need to know who you are and what you are capable of, and strive for success within those limits.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Does your life have a purpose? What is it you are aiming for or working toward? These are the sort of questions you should be asking yourself now. You may not consider yourself to be one of life’s deep thinkers but you need answers like everyone else.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

By all means have fun this weekend but keep your eyes and ears open too as there may be opportunities to move ahead on the work front. If people in positions of power ask you to help them out you should do so with no questions asked.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You won’t lack for confidence over the next few days, nor will you lack for friends with whom to have a good time, but don’t go too far and say and do things that might have consequences for you in the future. Remember, you are being watched.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As Saturn moves into the wealth area of your chart this weekend you need to get serious about your many financial arrangements. They may be ticking along nicely at the moment but you still need to keep an eye on them. A quick change may be necessary.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Go out of your way to tell the people you care most about in this world how much you respect, admire and love them. The planets warn you have been taking it for granted that they know your feelings toward them, but it won’t hurt to remind them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What you need to recognize more than anything now Virgo is that everything balances out in the end. Which means you don’t need to worry if you appear to have lost out in some way, because opportunities to make up for it will be here quite soon.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What can you do that will not only make your life more pleasurable and profitable but could help other people as well? Over the coming months you will get the opportunity to create something that makes the world a better place, and of which you can be proud.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Why are so many people being so nice to you lately? Maybe you should stop being so suspicious, turn the question around and ask why they should not be so nice to you? It could be they just like you for being the kind of person you are!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t be short of friends this weekend – in fact you may have to turn down invitations you know you won’t be able to honor. The sun in Aries at this time of year adds a glow to your personality – not that you were lacking in fire to begin with!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have a right to feel proud of what you have achieved over the past two years while Saturn, your ruler, has been moving through your sign. Now you need to consolidate and build on what you have done. Give some thought to how you might do that.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Saturn, planet of challenges, moves into your sign this weekend, which might not sound great. What you need to remember though is that Saturn is also the planet of success, and if you rise to those challenges you are sure to gain in many profitable ways.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun has left your sign and Saturn is moving into the most sensitive area of your chart, which among other things means you need to guard against negative thoughts. Keep telling yourself that life is what you make of it – then make it a masterpiece.

