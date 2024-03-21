Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What you want most from life will come your way without much of an effort this year, which is your reward for all the hard work you put in previously. So ask yourself: What can you do now that will bring even bigger rewards in the future?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Sit back and let life come to you. You may be eager to get busy on a new project but the influence of Venus will encourage you to start off slow and only work up speed when you really have to, which may not be for some time yet.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you make an effort to understand someone else’s point of view today you will find that you have more in common than what sets you apart. Someone you tend to think of as a rival can in fact become a valuable partner, and maybe even a friend.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Venus and Saturn in the career area of your chart means you will be favoured by people in positions of power, but only if you are willing to make the initial effort yourself. Once they see you are worthy of assistance you will get it no questions asked.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun in the career area of your chart will incline you to get busy making a name for yourself but other aspects urge you not to push ahead too quickly. You have all the time in the world, so why exhaust yourself when you don’t have to?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Although you may be no better off financially today than you were yesterday your attitude toward money has improved and you won’t be so worried about where your next dollar is coming from. But that is not – repeat, not – an excuse to go on a spree!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It will pay you to take a more relaxed view of what loved ones are up to. There is nothing you can do to make them change direction, so don’t waste your precious time trying. Let them get on with it and let them learn from their own mistakes.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Your daily horoscope: March 20, 2024

Your daily horoscope: March 19, 2024

Your daily horoscope: March 18, 2024

Your lookahead for the week, starting March 17

Your daily horoscope: March 16, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, joins forces with Saturn in the work area of your chart today, so even if you have a pile of stuff to get through you will tackle it with ease, enjoy every moment of it and remind important people just how special you are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It appears you can do no wrong in a loved one’s eyes at the moment but that is not an excuse to go mad! Instead, treat them as if they are the most important person in the world to you – then they will love you all the more.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t have to say much to let friends and family members know how you feel today – your body language will speak volumes! Hopefully, what it has to say will be pleasant but if you are angry about something they will soon get the message.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are going to be much in demand over the next few days, both socially and professionally, so give up any idea of staying out of the limelight – and start practicing your smile and posture in front of a mirror. Your public wants to see you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is no need to be suspicious if someone offers you something good without asking for anything in return. Yes, maybe later on they will remind you that you owe them a favour but on balance you will have got the best of the deal.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Venus in your sign joins forces with Saturn today, so even if you want to be happy and carefree you won’t be able to shake a serious problem that has been following you around. Which just means you need to get serious about resolving it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com