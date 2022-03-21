Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter’s influence on your birthday is such that you only need to put a name to your dream to see it come true. Others may say you are aiming too high and expecting too much but the universe indicates you are capable of anything, so go for it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have a feeling in your bones that something out of the ordinary is going to happen, something that not only brings the smile back to your face but restores your faith in humanity. Once that something appears, don’t lose sight of it again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What you have to tell a friend or loved one today may not be to their liking but you know it needs to be said. The sad fact is they have not been pulling their weight in recent weeks, so you are under no obligation to be diplomatic.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A work colleague may be so full of their own self-importance that they can’t be bothered to help out with the small stuff but don’t get angry about it. Focus on your own work and make a good job of it. You’re the one who will get noticed.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in your fellow water sign of Pisces suggests that your fortunes are about to take a turn for the better. Your way with words will persuade even the most reluctant friend or relative to hand over what it is you most desire.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun in one of the more dynamic areas of your chart means your sense of adventure is at a peak, so follow your instincts wherever they may lead and don’t doubt for a moment that you will have a huge amount of fun, and make a profit too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If there is a partnership matter that needs to be discussed now is the time to speak up about it. Today’s Mercury-Jupiter link in your opposite sign means you will find the right words to make your point. Everyone can see you know what you are talking about.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to be suspicious if someone who has been less than helpful before now wants to do everything for you. Yes, it’s possible they are trying to trick you but more likely they genuinely want to move on, and with you as a friend.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The message of the stars today is that you must race through your chores as quickly as you can and then go out and have some fun. Work is important, of course, but sometimes love and laughter must come first and this is one of those times.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t be short of admirers over the next few days but you need to keep a grip on your ego or you might start thinking the whole world is in love with you. No matter how agreeable a Sag you may be that’s highly unlikely to be true!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mercury’s positive influence will make it easy for you to reach out to other people today, including people you have clashed with in the past. Whatever your differences may be it’s still possible to agree to disagree and enjoy a good working relationship.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t sit at home staring at the same four walls today, get out into the world and make things happen. Venus in your sign will smooth your path and introduce you to like-minded people who can make your journey through life more enjoyable and productive.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mercury in your sign is a highly positive influence at the moment but it won’t be on your side forever, so get your act together, identify your goals, then go all out to reach them. You will find success a lot quicker if you turn on the charm.

