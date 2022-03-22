Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Uranus link on your birthday means there will be a tendency to take the kind of risks that are generally best avoided. Will you listen to reason? Most likely not. The only thing you will care about is seeing how far you can push your luck.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Today’s link between Mars, your ruler, and upheavals planet Uranus means you could get upset over the kind of little things that should not bother you at all. Turn that frown on your face into a smile. There are still plenty of things worth laughing about.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The best way to deal with an inconvenient fact is to ignore it. What looks real now may not look real tomorrow, so don’t get caught up in what other people say is right and wrong, because 24 hours from now the picture could be very different.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There are so many things in your life you no longer need and now is the time to start throwing them out. What happens today will encourage you to streamline your existence on every level. Get rid of possessions, and people, that hold you back.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You don’t have to agree with what colleagues believe and are quite entitled to say you think they are wrong. The trick, of course, is to not be too blunt about it. Make it seem as if you are giving good advice rather than issuing orders.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There will be times today when it feels as if time is running out, and maybe it is, so get your act together and don’t let trivial matters or petty people distract you. Join forces with those who share your sense of urgency. Make some long-term alliances.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The planets warn if you act for selfish reasons today you will suffer for it later on when others act in ways that benefit them but not you. What goes around always comes around eventually, so make decisions that help others as well as yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your confidence may be soaring thanks to Mars and Venus in the most dynamic area of your chart but don’t get carried away and start believing you cannot fail under any circumstances. Delight and despair may not be as far apart as they seem.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be in a position to get what you want but don’t trample on other people’s dreams while you go after it. Your sign has a reputation for ruthlessness but you will gain more in the long-term if you put understanding ahead of ambition.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Let friends and colleagues take care of the details while you focus on the bigger picture. Too often in the past you have allowed those who don’t know how to let their imagination soar hold you back. Today though not even the sky will be your limit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not want others to know what you are doing but if you try too hard to disguise your activities they will guess you are up to something and dig even harder to find out what it is. Invent a cover story and make it a good one.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Relationship difficulties will come to a head today and there may be a bit of bad feeling to deal with, but the fact is it had to happen and once you’ve both got your complaints off your chest you can move forward together again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Ranting and raving and causing a scene may be fun but it won’t solve a long-term issue that has caused so much ill will. Put your emotions on hold for the next 24 hours and strive to be ruthlessly rational in everything you think, say and do.

