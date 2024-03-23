Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Everyone is deserving of love and respect and if you keep that fact in mind and treat people accordingly this year you will find that life takes on a happier hue. You cannot control how others act but you can control how you choose to react.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be of a mind to resolve a partnership dispute as quickly and agreeably as possible but the other person seems to want to keep it going. You may have no choice then but to cut the knot completely and move on without them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The upcoming lunar eclipse will inevitably have you saying and doing things that you look back on with horror later on but don’t fret over it too much. Even a self-controlled Taurus has been known to go off the rails a bit once in a while.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may think you can tackle a task on your own but if you are smart you will recognize that you are more likely to succeed if you get help. You are not the only one aiming for this particular goal, so working together should be no big deal.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The approaching lunar eclipse cuts across the family and career areas of your chart, so you are going to have to make a big decision about what you are going to focus on most over the next six months or so. Make that decision, then stick with it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Keep what happens over the next few days in perspective, even if it appears to drive some people mad. The fact is you have faced a lot worse than this and will face similar situations in the future. No way is it the end of the world.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to believe there are shadowy forces out there trying to destroy your reputation while stealing your money as well. Yes, of course, you are overreacting, so calm down and focus exclusively on the facts – and the fact is you are still doing okay.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Your daily horoscope: March 22, 2024

Your daily horoscope: March 21, 2024

Your daily horoscope: March 20, 2024

Your daily horoscope: March 19, 2024

Your daily horoscope: March 18, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Monday’s lunar eclipse in your sign will make you overly sensitive to criticism but now you know that you can take steps to avoid getting carried away. If you do lose your cool though don’t blame yourself for it – you’re not the only one feeling the pressure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s never hard for you to believe you have enemies in all directions and what occurs over the next few days will have you looking over your shoulder every few minutes. At the end of it though you will have to admit it was in your own mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Hopefully you are the sort of Sag who trusts your thoughts more than your feelings but even if you are it is odds-on you will get emotional about something today. If you end up throwing a tantrum it won’t be pretty but it will at least clear the air.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Tread warily when dealing with people in positions of power. You may have done nothing wrong but the approaching lunar eclipse means they will be on the lookout for even the smallest transgression and, if they find it, they will make you pay.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Not everyone shares your offbeat way of looking at life, so don’t be surprised if you get some strange looks from people who cannot understand how you can be so flippant about what’s going on in the world. Don’t let it stop you though!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This is no time to be half-hearted about what you are planning. The planets insist that if you are going to make a move it must be a big one and you must give it 100 per cent. Anything less and you won’t be satisfied with the results.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com