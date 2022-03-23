Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing over the coming year is that you know, deep down, that what you are doing is right and proper. How can you make that happen? By listening to your inner voice. You already know the answers, all you have to do is accept them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be tempted to say your piece on an issue that’s in the news but the planets warn it might be safer to pretend you have no opinion on the matter. This is one of those days when even an Aries is advised to play grey.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will want to be best friends with everyone today but you also need to recognize that you share so few things in common with various people that it may not be possible. Keeping a distance between you is probably the most sensible thing you can do.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Make a special effort to impress employers and other important people over the next 24 hours. With Mercury, your ruler, on fine form in the career area of your chart you probably won’t have to do much to grab their attention, but do it anyway.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is nothing you cannot do at the moment, nothing that is beyond your capabilities. Decide what it is you most want to accomplish, then focus all your energies in that single direction. You are an irresistible force with no immovable object to stop you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Do your own thing, go your own way and don’t worry in the slightest what friends and family members and work colleagues might think about it. The more you make it clear you don’t care about other people’s opinions the less opinionated they will be.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It might be a smart move to let friends and loved ones decide what you are going to be doing today, not least because your trust in them now will be rewarded later on with a lot more freedom for yourself. Besides, they know what you like!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you have been wasteful with money over the past few weeks then you will need to start tightening your belt over the next few days. The good news is a new source of income will help with your cash-flow problems, but you still need to make savings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart means you cannot lose today, so aim a lot higher than you have been of late and believe that the universe will guide you in the right direction. Your self-belief will help make it a reality.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be of the opinion that a relationship is beyond salvation but the planets tell a different story. If you can ignore your ego and listen to what a loved one has to say it can still be made to work – and it will be worth it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

By all means go out and have fun today but before you do ask yourself if there is someone – a loved one or a friend – who is a bit down at the moment and needs cheering up. Take them with you while you paint the town red.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You won’t find it hard to impose your will on other people today but the message of the stars is that you need to persuade rather than coerce. Your word may be law but others will respect that law more if you give them choices rather than commands.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A Mercury-Neptune link in your sign means you will breeze through the day without a care in the world. This is one of those times when everything in life seems to make sense and you are perfectly at ease with your special place in it.

