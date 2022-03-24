Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Most things are going well for you now and they will go even better over the next 12 months if you stay calm and let life come to you. The universe wants you to succeed and will send you the right opportunities at just the right time.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may find it hard to put your feelings into words today but who says you have to? Your emotions are personal to you and there is no reason why you should make them public property – in fact most people would prefer you kept them to yourself!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to overreact to criticism today. Whether you respond by getting angry or merely retreating into your shell it will let rivals know that their words have upset you. Instead, make fun of what they say as if you don’t care in the slightest.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The planets warn there is no point making a big issue of something it would be better to ignore. The atmosphere on the work front is generally good at the moment but you could spoil it if you foolishly let rivals get under your skin.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be tempted to admit defeat on a project that has caused you no end of sleepless nights but give it more time. You have invested so much of yourself in it already that you may as well go all the way, however long that might take.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You appear to have overextended yourself in some way and now need to ease back your efforts before you get hurt. It’s not unusual for a Leo to go too far but you’re not always so good at recognizing that fact … until it’s too late!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You can fool other people but you won’t be able to fool yourself, so be honest in everything you think, say and do even if it means you are your own biggest critic. It’s time to admit that changes are required and that they need to be big.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Is it possible to have too much of a good thing? Of course, but with both Venus and Mars working in your favour you would be a fool not to grab everything you can get. Live life to the full and ignore those who warn you may crash.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t worry if you feel a bit anxious today, especially on the home front where family matters are giving cause for concern. Most likely everything will work out for the best if you leave well alone. You don’t have to be on top of each and every situation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Every step you take in a forward direction seems to be followed by two steps back at the moment, which is most likely the universe’s way of saying you are moving in the wrong direction. That’s okay. There’s still time to change course.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more you try to change things the more they stay the same. Maybe you should take the hint and leave well alone. This not a good time to swap things around for the fun of it, so carry on doing what you are doing but better than before.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Saturn in your sign means you need to remind yourself of what you are capable of and not allow other people to make that choice for you. Even quite difficult obstacles can be overcome, IF you believe in yourself and IF you plan well ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It will pay you to keep certain people at arm’s length today. Even if they genuinely want to help it’s inevitable they will get in the way and slow you down. You don’t need anyone’s assistance, you already know what to do and how to do it.

