Your daily horoscope: March 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday is a sign of better times to come, and if you are the sort of Aries who enjoys new beginnings then the next 12 months could be truly amazing. Remember though, that once you start something you then need to finish it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

New opportunities will arise over the next few days, and if you react quickly and decisively you could make a name for yourself, and maybe a nice chunk of money too. Don’t fight change – if you work with it you can make it work for you as well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The best way to help yourself is to help other people first. Today’s new moon invites you to put yourself in the emotional position of someone you are close to and who is obviously struggling. It won’t take you long to work out what they need.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to argue with people who seem to enjoy causing tension where none existed before. The planets indicate that the best way to deal with those kinds of individuals is to ignore them – or at least to ignore their provocative words and actions.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A new moon in the career area of your chart will see you much enthused about a new ambition, but you need to keep your feet on the ground because it’s unlikely to be as straightforward as you want to believe. Success takes hard work, and lots of it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is no way you are going to sway someone with facts and figures – they don’t care about stuff like that. What you must do is appeal to their emotions, so lay it on thick and make them believe the world might end if they don’t agree with you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may want to take something you are working on to a higher level but to do so you are going to have to invest quite a bit in it – not just time and effort but cash as well. So the first question you need to ask is: Can you afford it?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more time you spend in preparation the less time you will waste fixing mistakes that could have been avoided. Today’s new moon will make it easy for you to reach out to people who have been there and done it before you. You can learn from them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means work hard but don’t knock yourself out trying to do things that are clearly beyond your capabilities. Even a Scorpio, driven as you are, must be aware of what is and is not possible, so keep it real and keep yourself fit and healthy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Spell out in clear and simple terms what it is you are trying to do, and what the universe can do to assist you, and it won’t be long before you are sailing along with the wind at your back. Good things come to those who follow their dreams.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be tempted to confess to family and friends that what you have been up to has gone wrong in a big way but the planets warn that might not be such a good idea. Why draw attention to your failings if others seem unaware of them?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

An opportunity to mingle with interesting people will come your way today and you must not turn it down. You may be surprised to discover that your ideas and their ideas are in fact quite similar. You could even end up working alongside one another.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

By all means look ahead and make plans, both short-term and long-term, but don’t forget that plans need to be paid for. The good news is that today’s new moon could bring a windfall of some kind, or make ready cash much easier to come by.

