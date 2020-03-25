Your daily horoscope: March 25

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Step back from what is going on around you over the next few months and take a longer view of life. There is a pattern to your existence, and to all existence, but to see it you must look not just with your eyes but with your heart as well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Take a long, hard look at your current situation. Now ask yourself, honestly, what changes need to be made. They may not be changes that come easily to you, but they are changes that could turn a merely pleasant lifestyle into a fantastic one.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As one of the zodiac’s fixed signs you possess a never-say-die attitude that gets you through situations that would crush lesser mortals. There are, however, times when even Taurus has to back off, and this is one of them. Caution is the greater part of valour.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are now ready to admit, if only to yourself, that you have wasted a huge amount of time and physical and mental energy on issues that are hardly worth worrying about. Focus on the bigger picture today and leave the small stuff to the little people.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Because you are being challenged to prove you have what it takes you may be tempted to throw caution to the wind and go all out to be a total success or, if your efforts fall short, a total failure. Does it really have to be such a stark choice?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A relationship is clearly not working out as well as expected, but it’s unlikely that you will be able to do anything about it until Mars moves into your opposite sign early next week. In the meantime, keep your thoughts – and, above all, your feelings – to yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Whatever it is you are planning you are strongly advised to go over the details again and again and again. If you merely assume that everything is fine and will work out for the best you are asking for trouble – and you will get it from every direction!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What is it you want most from life? What is it you most expect of yourself? If you can answer those questions you are at least halfway towards the kind of happiness that many people crave but few actually achieve. Life’s not about money, it’s about meaning.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Various people may be urging you to take a risk of some kind, but with the sun and Saturn moving through two of the more sensitive areas of your chart you need to tread carefully. Think deeply about each and every move you make – before you actually make them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Despite what you hear every day on the news the sky isn’t falling and there is still no sign of the apocalypse. You actually live in the most advanced and safest period in history, so quit worrying, play joyously, and make your own bit of history.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may need to think again about certain aims and ambitions as new information comes to light. Changing your mind is not a sign of failure, but a sign of maturity. You know that sometimes you need to adjust course, and the prospect doesn’t worry you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

By all means start planning for a big career move, because with Saturn in your sign you will be under no illusions as to what is and is not possible. Because you are so on the ball mentally, success is no longer a question of “if” but of “when”.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to make sure that any promises you made to family and friends are kept to the letter. Even if you have to take a diversion that costs time and money you cannot afford to let anyone down. Don’t lose the confidence that others have placed in you.

