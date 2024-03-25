Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A lunar eclipse on your birthday means there will be many confrontational situations over the coming 12 months, but you may actually enjoy that. You are at your best when others are telling you there is no way you can win. You love proving them wrong.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Although today’s lunar eclipse in your opposite sign of Libra may dent your confidence a bit you won’t be down in the dumps for long. Any doubts you have today will have disappeared by the middle part of the week, and good riddance to them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It will take some persuading to get partners and colleagues to see things your way on the work front but it will be worth the effort. Everyone will have a lot of stuff to get through over the next few days and you need to help each other.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you fall out with a friend or colleague today you would be wise not to take it too seriously. The lunar eclipse is sure to raise the emotional temperature a bit but you can cool things down by striving to be self-controlled no matter what the provocation.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may be a loved one’s fault that you are at loggerheads over a family matter but don’t make the situation worse by insisting that they admit their error and apologize. Instead, look for a solution where both of you can pull back without losing face.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more you try to charm your way past someone’s defences the more determined they will be to ignore your sweet talk. Your best course of action by far is to keep your distance, say nothing and let them come round in their own good time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must get firm guarantees from a potential business partner that you won’t be out of pocket if things don’t work out as expected. Better still, back off making a commitment and wait to see how the situation develops over the rest of the week.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today’s powerful lunar eclipse in your sign suggests you will find yourself at odds with partners and loved ones and colleagues, and even if you do somehow manage to agree there could still be a lot of bad feeling. All you can do is wait it out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It will pay you to keep as low a profile as possible. That may not be easy but you do have a knack for gliding through life without making too many ripples and that is the quality you must call on now. Avoid loud and angry people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more you try to ram your opinions down other people’s throats the more they will resist, so quit trying and just accept that their way of looking at life is different from your own. Why should that be a problem? You don’t HAVE to be right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Even if you are certain that you will be able to deliver on a promise of some kind today you would still be smart not to make it in the first place. Once you make one promise to one person everyone will expect you to promise them something.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You seem determined to speak your mind at the moment and that’s fine but don’t say things that are so outrageous that you risk turning people against you. You may not care about being popular by why make enemies when you don’t have to?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A dispute that has simmered for weeks will come to a head today. It may not be a pretty sight but at least you can finally move on from it. Whether you are still moving in the same direction with the same group of people remains to be seen.

