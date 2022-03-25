Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t get so caught up with what’s going on in the wider world that you fail to notice what’s going on in your own backyard. Your birthday message this year is that if you take care of yourself and loved ones the world will take care of itself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s great that you are in such a positive frame of mind but don’t overestimate your abilities. If you do you might take on a task that proves too big for you and slip down a bit in the estimation of people whose approval you crave.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Even though the sun is moving through the most sensitive area of your chart at the moment other influences are encouraging you to be more adventurous and take a few risks. So long as they are acceptable risks you have very little to fear.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you accept what someone in a position of power tells you without question there is a real possibility it will work out badly for you. You may not want to rock the boat and draw attention to yourself but today it’s the right thing to do.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may seem as if someone in a position of authority has it in for you but could you be reading too much into their words and actions? Don’t give them reasons to come down hard on you but don’t let your imagination run away with you either.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Once you realize that what you have been worrying about is never likely to happen you can put it out of your mind once and for all. Almost immediately your energy will return and you can start making things happen rather than merely responding to events.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something will grab your attention today and refuse to let go until you have made sense of it. Be warned that may take a very long time. Some issues are so shrouded in confusion that even your razor-sharp mind has trouble recognizing the truth.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to let your displeasure with someone show today. You may have good reason to be annoyed but being openly angry about it won’t change a thing and could even make the situation worse. The sad fact is some people enjoy a fight.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Focus on one task at a time and don’t let anyone rush you. If you scatter your energy in several directions at once you won’t accomplish as much as you should – which is no doubt exactly what some people are secretly hoping for.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your head and your heart will pull you in two very different directions today and somehow you must find a way to satisfy them both. Is it possible to be both ruthlessly practical and dreamily romantic at the same time? It is if you want it to be.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to let personal feelings influence your career choices today. If you try to avoid working with someone because you don’t like them it will be noted, and not just by them. People in positions of power will mark you down for it too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make an effort to get to know someone who is new to your social scene. The planets indicate you have a great deal in common and it won’t be long before you become firm friends. You may even be able to help each other professionally.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is a real possibility that you have got the wrong end of the stick regarding a family situation and the longer you allow the matter to drag on the harder it will be to work out what’s really going on. Open your eyes a bit wider today.

