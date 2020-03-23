Your daily horoscope: March 23

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Pluto link on your birthday means there will be times when you believe that it’s okay to be ruthless to get what you need. However, other aspects suggest you will fare better if you try to understand the people you are dealing with. They’re mostly just like you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There may be some worrying things going on in the world but you personally are sitting pretty – or should be. The sun in your sign indicates that if your attitude is right there is nothing you cannot achieve, so keep smiling and keep striving.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The actions of someone you bump into today or tomorrow may annoy you a bit but don’t let it show. Chances are they are hoping you will react in a negative way so they can try to make you look bad. Don’t fall for it. You’re smarter than that.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will need to pace yourself sensibly over the next few days because there will be a tendency to do things quicker and faster when, if anything, you should be slowing down and focusing on just one or two goals at a time. Aim for quality, not quantity.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you connect with powerful people this week you are sure to make a good impression, but there is also a danger that you could get a bit too demanding and a bit too forceful and turn others off. Above all Cancer, never forget who your true friends are.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

No matter how busy your life may be at the moment you have got to make time for some serious thinking. Look deeper than surface explanations and make sure you always have the most up-to-date information at your fingertips. Knowledge is power!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You can take life a bit too seriously at times and over the next few days you must make a conscious effort to see things from a more lighthearted perspective. Is what you are worrying about really worth so much effort? Probably not, so laugh at it instead.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This is the time of year when you most need to remind yourself that it’s not all about you. The sun in your opposite sign will tend to give other people the upper hand in the decision-making process. Accept it and find ways to make it work for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Whatever other people say you should be doing you will probably, out of sheer contrariness, do the opposite. That’s fine, but what if they are expecting you to react that way and telling you the opposite to what they want you to do? Think about it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Everything may be fine with your world but someone you are close to, a friend or family member, is struggling and could do with some help. Even if you are not in a position to assist them financially, a few words of support could make a big difference.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will demand a starring role over the next 24 hours. You will insist on being the centre of attention. If others know what is good for them they will go out of their way to praise and applaud you. Criticism, on the other hand, is asking for trouble!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

By all means make an effort to show the world what you are capable of, but don’t push yourself too hard and end up suffering for it physically or mentally. You are at your best when you are involved with other people, so don’t be a loner.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may want to know what the likely consequences will be before taking a certain course of action, but there is no way of knowing for sure, so it is up to you to risk it, or not. Go on, take a chance – whatever happens, you will learn from it.

