Your daily horoscope: March 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You don’t generally lack for confidence, but over the coming 12 months you must go above and beyond your usual level of self-belief and act as if you are king or queen of the world. Whatever it is you desire, the universe will make it happen for you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A project of some kind is nearing completion but you are still not quite there yet, so make an extra effort between now and the weekend to get it finished. The most important thing is that you maintain a high level of interest in what you are doing.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be the sort to take too many risks but with Mars on your side at the moment you won’t be quite as cautious as usual. Make the most of its influence to push ahead with a creative endeavour. Don’t just make it good, make it great.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Money issues of one sort or another have played a big part in your life of late and the planets indicate that if you get serious about boosting your earnings over the next few days you could enjoy a windfall. Don’t leave it until later – act now!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s not like you to get angry with people, but what happens today will encourage you to get verbal with those who are not pulling their weight. Either they get their act together and start making a meaningful contribution or they get lost – there is no middle ground.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t hesitate if you see an opening or opportunity on the work front. Get in first and make sure everyone knows that you are serious about making a name for yourself. You are far more talented than your rivals so don’t let them get ahead of you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mars in the most dynamic area of your chart in recent weeks has encouraged you to be more assertive, and that’s good, but its influence won’t last forever. Is there something you desperately want to get done? Then get it done now. Don’t wait any longer!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something unexpected is going to occur over the next 24 hours and while it may be the kind of thing you would normally choose to avoid, on this occasion you will have no option but to deal with it head-on. You may have to get mean, Libra.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t listen to those who are trying to turn you away from the path you have chosen. They may sound as if they know what they are talking about but even if they do that is not what is motivating them. They just cannot stand to see you succeed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Anyone who gets in your way or tries to interfere with your plans will no doubt discover that you are not the sort to step aside if it does not suit your purposes. Let them know, in no uncertain terms, and they won’t have to be told again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must push ahead as fast as possible with what you are working on. As Mars leaves your sign early next week you have only a few days remaining to make the most of its positive influence. Be bold, be brave and be the very best you can be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not have been too adventurous of late but that will change over the next few days as you find your confidence to take the lead and make things happen. Today though, just relax and picture in your mind what you are going to be doing very soon.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The next few days should be a lot of fun, and if you are looking for love there is every chance you will find it. Also, if you are involved with some kind of social cause, now is the time to have more of a say. Shout if you have to!

