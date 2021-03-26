Your daily horoscope: March 26

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The influence of Venus on your birthday will calm you down over the coming year – a bit. Hopefully it will also make you realize that you don’t have to steamroller your way to success. There are less aggressive ways to make your presence felt.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With the sun moving through your sign your confidence is high, and with Venus, planet of harmony, also in the mix you are beginning to believe you can aim for the stars. Don’t blast off too soon though – make sure you do the necessary preflight planning.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make this a day for reflection, a day for looking back over recent months and measuring how much you have achieved. Only then will you be in a good enough position, and the right frame of mind, to push ahead and accomplish even more.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A friend or family member could be a touch secretive today and, of course, you will wonder what they are up to. Most likely it’s nothing more than wanting some time and space to themselves for a while. You can be a bit overwhelming at times!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Anyone who thinks they can take advantage of your generous nature is going to learn that Cancer is nobody’s fool. It’s been obvious for a while that certain people have been playing games with you, and now you’re about ready to hit back.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If your intuition urges you to follow a certain course of action today then that is what you must do, even if friends and loves ones insist you take a completely different path. It’s your life and it will always be your choice how to live it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you need to ask a friend for a favour today they will be happy to help you. But if you ask them to back you with cash you must make sure you can pay it back on the agreed date, or you may not be friends for much longer.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Relationship problems seem to be on the rise of late but with Venus, your ruler, joining forces with the Sun in the partnership area of your chart today you will get the chance to tone things down a bit. Whatever the issues, they’re not worth getting angry about.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t worry too much if you step on a few toes or put a few noses out of joint today. You have a great many things to do and not much time in which to do them, so get moving and let others get out of the way if they can.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Seize the initiative today and get ahead of your rivals before they know what’s going on. The sun in Aries at this time of year makes all things possible and once you have started moving your momentum will carry you all the way to success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You seem to be a bit moody at the moment, even though most things appear to be going well for you. It may just be that you’ve had so many up days of late that average days now feel a bit down. You’re still better off than many people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Today’s sun-Venus union in the communications area of your chart will make it ridiculously easy to win people round to your way of thinking. If you state your case clearly and concisely there is no way anyone will disbelieve you. Let’s just hope you are right!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Everyone makes mistakes, yes even a Pisces, so don’t beat yourself up about some kind of failure. In the greater scheme of things it’s of minor importance and you have already wasted too much time going over it in your head. Forget it and move on.

