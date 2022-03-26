Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Pluto link on your birthday means you can persuade almost anyone to do almost anything for you. Be careful how you use that power though. Make sure that every time you gain something it isn’t at someone else’s expense. Everyone must be a winner.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mercury moves into your birth sign this weekend and the first thing you will notice is that your words carry more weight with colleagues and employers than they did before. Talking your way to success will be the easiest thing in the world.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you want to spend some time alone over the next 48 hours then detach yourself from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and find a place where you can be at peace both mentally and emotionally. Spend more time with your thoughts and feelings.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your viewpoint on various issues will change dramatically over the next 48 hours as your opinions go through a 180-degree turnaround. It wasn’t that you were wrong before, just that you found it difficult to see the whole picture. Now you can.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something pretty big is going to happen in your career over the next few days, so stay alert and be ready to seize an opportunity before your rivals beat you to it. You are truly on the cusp of great things, so keep your wits about you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to be overly thin-skinned but there have been times of late when you let other people’s comments get to you. Now you will go right the other way and reject any and all criticism aimed in your direction. You’re right, they’re wrong, that’s it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may be love that makes the world go around but money is important too and now that Mercury is joining the sun in the wealth area of your chart you must pay attention to your financial health. In a nutshell, how can you make more cash?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A relationship has been through a rough patch in recent weeks but Mercury’s move into the partnership area of your chart this weekend will make it easier to work through your differences. Emphasize what you have in common rather than what keeps you apart.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may feel as if you could carry on at your current pace forever but the planets warn the time is coming when you will need to slow down. The simple fact is if you don’t take a breather soon the universe will force you to take one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more others are nice to you the more suspicious you will get but you really don’t need to be so negative. This is a good time of year for Sagittarius and even if someone does try to trick you it’s unlikely you will fall for it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The entry of Mercury into the domestic area of your chart over the next 48 hours will bring a family issue into sharp relief and make it so much easier to deal with. Once you know what the problem is you can work at finding solutions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is something you really want to do but have held back from pursuing it because you were not sure how other people might react. What occurs this weekend will make it clear that no one will criticize you or stand in your way. Go for it!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be tempted to throw off your usual self-restraint and start spreading cash around left, right and centre but if you do it’s unlikely to end well. All that will happen is your debts will mount up while you have precious little to show for it.

