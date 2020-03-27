Your daily horoscope: March 27

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will have to choose between two possible routes through the coming year. The first will benefit you in material ways but may not be helpful to other people. The second will take more personal effort but will benefit the world as a whole. The choice is yours alone.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The only danger today is that you could overreact to what you think is criticism when, in fact, it is merely someone trying to help you. If their comments feel a little but hurtful it may just be because there is an element of truth to them!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Feelings that you have been struggling with for quite some time must now be dealt with. The planets indicate that if you face up to those emotions today they are unlikely to bother you again, so be honest with yourself and then move on with a clear conscience.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must stand up to someone who is doing their utmost to be negative about what you are doing. They may have a point about one or two issues but what they are hoping to do is to destroy your confidence completely. Don’t let that happen!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may be hard seeing things from another person’s perspective but if you make an effort to do so today what you discover could surprise you. The fact is you have a great deal in common and once you recognize that fact you will get along better.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The time has come to clear the air and get rid of any bad feelings you may have about a partnership that has been good in some ways but not so good in others. Try looking at it for what it is, not what you fantasize it might be!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You prefer to act in a rational manner but every now and then you seem to flip and go to the opposite extreme and that could happen easily today. If you do get emotional for no good reason don’t feel bad about it. It just means you’re human.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make sure your heart is in what you are working on – and if it isn’t then stop immediately. It would be better to take a break now and come back to it later when your motivation has returned. A half-hearted effort could be worse than no effort at all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Just because someone helped you out in the past does not mean they will be in a position to help you now. The blunt fact is that you got yourself into this predicament and only you can get yourself out of it. You’re a Scorpio – you’ll find a way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As those around you seem a bit excitable at the moment it may fall to you to calm things down and make sure loved ones avoid saying things they might later regret. It’s not just for their benefit, of course – their behavior could also reflect badly on you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Maybe you are the only one who can see the root cause of a problem – or maybe everyone else can see it and you are the only one who cannot. If everything seems the wrong way up at the moment, make sure you are looking at it from the right angle.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must not allow those who want to deflect attention away from their own failures to put you under the spotlight. If they try to do so then stay calm and gently bring the subject back to what really matters – that they have messed up big time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will need to act quickly if you want a friend, or maybe a group of friends, to assist you in some way. By the time Mars changes signs on Monday they will have other things to deal with and your needs may come way down the list.

