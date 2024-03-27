Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will have to make some hard choices over the coming 12 months and though they may be the right choices not everyone will approve of them. Don’t let that bother you in the slightest – doing the right thing matters more than being popular.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have been rather sensitive to criticism of late but whatever caused it must be put behind you now because there is so much to do and you don’t have time to sulk. Words mean nothing, it’s actions that count, so get busy!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You don’t have to take someone’s advice today just because they are further up the social or professional ladder than you. That in itself is no guarantee they are right and you know from experience it is usually safer to trust your own instincts.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have no choice now but to force through a change you know will be unpopular with family and friends. It’s not what they think should be done that matters, it’s what you know will work for you in the long-term. Put your own needs first.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more colleagues and senior people say something cannot be done the more you will strive to prove them wrong. You must, however, follow the rules every step of the way. If you break even one of them your rivals will make an issue of it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If your friends tell you one thing today while the people you work with tell you another, who do you trust? You trust what your inner voice tells you and chances are it will suggest a third way to reach your goals, one nobody else has thought of.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Ignore people who say you should be cautious. Go all out instead to accomplish something out of the ordinary. Only you have the right to decide what you are going to do and how you are going to do it. Listen to advice but feel free to ignore it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more time you take over an important decision the more likely it is to be wrong, so be bold and decide what to do about it today. Find a quiet place where you can be alone with your thoughts and ask your inner voice to guide you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have a tendency to see the worst in some people even when there is good in them too and you need to be less judgmental about who they are and what they are doing. They have their place in the greater scheme of things, just like you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must think logically at all times today. If you let your feelings and fantasies get the better of you there is every possibility that the conclusions you reach will be wide of the mark by a very long way. Avoid wishful thinking at all costs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something a friend tells you today may sound interesting but how sure can you be that it is true? Don’t be afraid to question where they obtained their information and how they reached their conclusions. Chances are they’ve got it completely wrong.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Steer clear of contentious topics when talking with senior colleagues and employers over the next 24 hours. The planets warn you could easily touch on a sore point and you won’t get any thanks for bringing up what most of them want to forget.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If a minor dispute starts to get out of hand today you must nip it in the bud by reminding people, at home and at work, that you are all on the same side. No matter what the problem may be there is a solution. Look for it together.

