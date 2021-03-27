Your daily horoscope: March 27

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be unsure whether to move left, right or go straight ahead but one thing you know is that you cannot go back the way you came. The past may be over and done with but you can still build a better future for yourself and those you love.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As an Aries you can be confrontational at times but if you want to get things done this weekend you must find ways to compromise, both in personal matters and at work. You can be an army of one, but you can also be part of a team.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What you do for others over the next 48 hours will be done for you in return later on, so be generous and be ready to extend the hand of friendship even to people you don’t much like. It takes all sorts to make such an interesting world.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You can turn almost any situation to your advantage now, but because there is a full moon coming up you must make sure that friends and loved ones and colleagues benefit from your successes too. Romance-wise this could be a weekend to remember.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You won’t be short of energy this weekend but will you use it wisely? Career matters are under excellent stars at the moment, so focus on improving your reputation at work. Show willing and show important people you have what it takes to succeed.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Tomorrow’s full moon takes place in the most open and outgoing area of your chart, so it’s unlikely you will want to curl up with a good book and ignore the rest of the world. On the contrary, the world needs to see more of you – if only remotely.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because security is so important to you there will be times this weekend when you back off from doing something because you are afraid of what the consequences might be. That’s smart thinking Virgo. Why push your luck when you don’t have to?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have never been the type to follow the herd and with a full moon in your sign this weekend you will deliberately do the opposite of what friends and family are doing. That might be amusing to you but not everyone will see the funny side.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something will happen today that plants a seed of doubt in your mind and as a result you may decide to postpone a plan that was about to take off. What occurs early next week will prove you were right to call a halt for a while.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A crisis of some sort will take up a good deal of your time and energy this weekend but you won’t mind in the slightest. You rather like being the one others go to when they need assistance – it gives you a chance to show off.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is a project you desperately want to begin but you are worried that the clock is ticking and that if you don’t make a start on it right now the opportunity will pass and never return. That’s nonsense. Take your time and get it right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will enjoy yourself more this weekend if you are on the move. It does not matter if you go on a long trip or a short one, the act of getting up and going some place new will inspire you. Expand your horizons both physically and mentally.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A full moon in the area of your chart that governs your wealth means you may have to fight to get what you think you deserve. Defend your interests by all means but don’t be so demanding that you risk turning friends into enemies.

