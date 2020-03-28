Your daily horoscope: March 28

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A fantastic Venus-Jupiter link on your birthday will smooth your path to fame and fortune, and it may even bring a new love interest your way. What you do in the world is more likely to be a success this year if it is done from the heart.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

By all means have fun this weekend but try not to spend money as if it no longer means anything to you. You may have plenty of cash in your pocket now but the planets warn if you waste it you may regret it some time next week.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to do anything too predictable. If you are going to stay ahead of the game, especially on the work front, you need to mix up your tactics a bit so that your rivals find it hard to predict your next move. Don’t make it e asy for them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may at times wonder if a friend is as loyal as they appear to be but now is not the time to bring your doubts into the open. They may in fact prove themselves in a big way over the next 48 hours. You won’t doubt them any more.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone you work or do business with is going out of their way to be nice to you. Should you be worried? No you should not – it’s not a trick. This weekend’s hugely positive cosmic picture suggests they really do want to assist you. So let them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What happens over the next 48 hours may take you by surprise but you will recognize quite quickly that although the situation may be unsettling it could also help you. The powers that be are watching closely, so be positive and make sure you impress them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to have developed a passion for something that seems completely out of keeping with your character. Find people to share your new-found interest with. It might just be you have stumbled on something that will change many lives for the better.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today’s Venus-Jupiter link suggests that family and financial matters are going through a phase where everyone seems to be on the same mental and emotional wavelength. You all seem to want the same thing, so there can be no excuse for failure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What you discover about a friend over the next 48 hours may shock you, but thinking about it in a little more depth you will realize you should have noticed the signs earlier on. Keep what you know to yourself – it doesn’t have to be public knowledge.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Cosmic activity in the well-being area of your chart means you need to wind down a bit. You have been driving yourself so hard of late that you may have forgotten that this kind of pace is unnatural. If it’s not enjoyable then you’re not doing it right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Jupiter in your sign, linked to values planet Venus, will encourage you to think the best of yourself, and of other people too. The world is a far better and nicer place than the doomsayers seem to believe, so love your life and laugh more too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A few uplifting words from you could be all it takes to give a friend or family member the emotional boost they need. Remember, it’s not the “serious” things in life that count, but the personal things – and few things matter more than being a good friend.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may have all the facts and figures you need at your fingertips, but if your instincts tell you that what they add up to is wrong then it’s your instincts you must listen to. It’s not all about dollars and cents – it’s about doing the right thing.

