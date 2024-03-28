Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t think too hard about the path you want to take over the coming 12 months, just sit back and let life come to you and trust that the universe will guide you in the direction you are destined to go. It will be a fun direction too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Pay attention to what family and friends are trying to tell you. Their way with words may be a bit difficult to understand but they have something important to say and if you encourage them to spit it out you will be the one to benefit the most.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have survived a number of upheavals since the start of the year and no doubt there are a few more bumps to come but according to the planets the worst is over and you can start having fun again. Your love life is about to pick up too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more you tell yourself that you are one of life’s winners the more you will believe it on a deep inner level and the easier it will be to reach your goals. No task is too much for you now but don’t do it all on your own.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you need assistance with a difficult task today all you have to do is ask and helping hands will appear as if by magic. Friends and colleagues won’t even mind if you openly put your own needs ahead of their own, so make the most of it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Even a Leo has limits and if what occurred around the time of Monday’s eclipse did not hammer that point home then what happens today will make it impossible to miss. In a nutshell, don’t keep pushing yourself to the edge of exhaustion.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Venus in your opposite sign now links with changes planet Uranus, so something unexpected is likely to happen today but almost certainly it will be both enjoyable and to your advantage. Turn on the charm and see how far sweet talk can take you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A decision that you found difficult to make earlier in the week will now come easily to you, so make it immediately and don’t doubt for a moment that you are doing the right thing. The winds of change are blowing in your favour and you know it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A friend or family member will try to change the way you approach life today but you will have none of it. Don’t be angered by their efforts but do make it clear that where your private affairs are concerned you don’t need their assistance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What can you do to make life easier for the people you love? Well you can stop buzzing here, there and everywhere for a start. Unlike you, not everyone needs constant activity to keep themselves amused, so slow down a bit and just chill out together.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The message of the stars today is that you need to keep things simple, both at home and at work. You may in fact have no choice in the matter as partners, colleagues and employers make it clear they have no time for complicated explanations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may not be in your nature to let someone off the hook for committing a crime of some sort but on this occasion it could be the best course of action. However, let them know it’s a one-off situation and next time they’ll get busted.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Venus in your sign links with Uranus, planet of the unexpected, today so if something out of the ordinary happens you are sure to enjoy it. No matter what your commitments may be make time to get out and about and have some fun.

