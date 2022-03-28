Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Love planet Venus links with oh-so-serious Saturn on your birthday, so relationships are unlikely to be light and easy. They will though be profitable. Get close to people whose power and influence can be used to kick-start your career. They won’t mind at all.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

On a personal and maybe even a romantic level you will enjoy a good start to the week but where work matters are concerned you might like to watch your back and think before you speak. People in authority won’t take kindly to criticism.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be remarkably active over the next few days, which is good, but you must not allow others to take advantage of your willingness to take on extra work. Give 100 per cent by all means but give it first and foremost to yourself!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There are a lot of negative ideas and attitudes floating around at the moment and the best way to deal with them is to close your ears to what other people are saying. You know you can do what needs to be done, so get on with it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your powers of persuasion may let you down today but there is no need to worry because it is only a passing phase. Everyone loses their touch once in a while and by the middle of the week you will be charming the birds from the trees again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Focus your energy in a single direction and don’t let the critics and cynics persuade you to lower your ambitions. The only reason they want you to do less is because they fear looking second rate in comparison – and they’re right, they will.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

With so many opportunities to choose from at the moment you need to stand back from your life and try to get an overview of what’s going on. You are very good at dealing with details but it’s the bigger picture you must focus on now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t hold back as the new week begins, get out into the world and show what you are capable of. With Venus, your ruler, linked to Saturn, planet of achievement, the bigger your plans the more likely it is they will succeed, so act now!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Be careful what you say to people both at home and at work today because even if your words are well-intentioned they may sound like criticism to some and cause more problems than they solve. Some people can be incredibly thin-skinned.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

By all means point out to a friend or colleague where they have been going wrong but try to do so in a positive way rather than just criticize for the fun of it. Would you like it if they made a big deal of your faults and failings?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do what has to be done today and don’t give a moment’s thought as to whether or not other people agree with you. If they choose to follow your lead, that’s fine. If they don’t, that’s fine too. You’re not doing it to make yourself look good.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can afford to take a few chances as the new week begins but with Saturn prominent in your sign they must be the kind of chances where the odds are on your side. Professionally and financially this is not a good time to risk everything for nothing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Keep privileged information to yourself this week. The planets warn if you run around telling everyone what’s going on the value of the information will plummet and important people won’t trust you so much in the future. The world doesn’t need to know.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com