HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You don’t need to rely on other people for guidance this year – just quiet your mind and allow the deeper part of your nature to come through and point you in the right direction. Once the answers rise to the surface you won’t need to ask so many questions.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have learnt a lot in recent weeks and the most important lesson by far is that nothing stays the same forever. The planets suggest you may have to say goodbye to a situation you’ve grown used to today, but it really is time to move on.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The message of the stars today is that you must stop feeling sorry for yourself and start doing those things that can bring into your life the happiness and the success that you crave. Upheavals are not trials to be avoided but opportunities to be exploited.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There will be occasions today and over the weekend when you wish you could stop the world and get off for a while. That cannot be done, of course, but you can certainly take yourself off to a quiet place and get your head together again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As things have gone so well for you lately you may be tempted to believe that you can do as you please without fear of reprisals but the planets warn your lucky streak may be coming to an end. Never forget that actions have consequences.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are smart you will take note of which way the wind is blowing and align yourself with it so you can sail along without any real effort. That might sound a bit lazy but why make things difficult for yourself when you don’t have to?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Be careful what you say today and over the weekend because if you make promises you later find hard to keep it could cost you a lot of money. Mercury, your ruler, will soon be starting one of its retrograde phases, so talk less and think more.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter how hard you try to pretend that you are not worried about what’s going on in your world at the moment others will see through your bravado with ease. Face up to what’s causing all this anxiety and deal with it once and for all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you demand freedom of expression and freedom of movement for yourself then you must allow other people, including the people you love, to enjoy those freedoms too. Try not to be so controlling today as your efforts will almost certainly backfire.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no point tormenting yourself with fantasies of what might have been because the past it gone and you won’t be getting it back. And why would you want to when the sun in the most dynamic area of your chart makes the future look so bright?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What occurs today and over the weekend will remind you that while you are certainly special you still share this planet with billions of other individuals and they all think they’re special too. Success depends on getting along with all types of people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may look cool on the outside but on the inside your feelings are bubbling fiercely and if you don’t get them under control soon there could be some sort of eruption. Is what you are so upset about actually worth it? Probably not.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to take a more positive view of your talents and what you can expect to accomplish in the weeks, months and years to come. Self-image is so important, so make sure you look at who you are and what you do in a positive manner.

