IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t try to organize your life to such a degree this year that you leave no space for out-of-the-box thinking and spontaneous action. You are at your best when you take events as they come. No one gets more from “the moment” than Aries!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can be a bit reckless at times and a risk you take today will either pay off in a big way or leave you in a big hole when the moon in new in your sign on Friday. Still, it’s all good fun and that’s a necessary part of life.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must not give in to other people’s unreasonable demands today, no matter how much they threaten you with dreadful consequences. The planets warn if you give an inch they will take at least a mile, so don’t give anything at all.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you find that your energy levels take a dive over the next 24 hours then take the hint and slow down. You may think you need to stay on top of your workload but what’s the point if your workload ends up on top of you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Be smart and resist the urge to start something challenging between now and the weekend. The approaching new moon will bring the right opportunity at just the right time and all you have to do is stay awake and react first when it arrives.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will learn without a shadow of a doubt who your friends are over the next two or three days. Someone who says they have your interests at heart will prove by their actions they want only to get rich at your expense. Don’t let that happen.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do whatever it takes to avoid confrontation. Some of the people you deal with today will be incredibly opinionated and you would like nothing better than to take them down a peg or two but why waste time on them when you know they will never learn?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It is in your power to demand and get a bigger slice of whatever professional or financial pie is being divided up but you must not take more than your fair share. Others look up to you as someone who is scrupulously honest, so don’t disappoint them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The planets warn that a friend or colleague is keeping you in the dark about what they are up to, and that probably means they are up to no good! Use your detective’s brain to find out what’s really going on. The truth may surprise you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must think on your feet today as the world around you is changing so fast that you won’t have time to sit and reflect on events. Trust your intuition, even when it points you in strange directions. The inner you knows what you need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Good news of one sort or another will come your way over the next 24 hours but not everyone you deal with on a one-to-one basis will have a smile on their face. Find out what you can do for them and then do it no matter the cost.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more someone has offended your sense of fairness the more inclined you will be to hit back at them, but do you really want to stoop to their low level? It will hurt their pride more if you ignore their petty behaviour. Pretend they don’t exist.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It is important that you keep channels of communication open today, even with people you have a hard time getting through to on either a mental or emotional level. They will see the error of their ways eventually, but it may take a little time.

