Your daily horoscope: March 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Uranus link on your birthday suggests you will meet some larger-than-life characters over the coming year, and at least one of them will have a profound effect on the way you look at the world. Maybe, just maybe, you don’t yet know it all.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Relationships of all sorts should go well today and an affair of the heart will bring a lot of joy your way. If you do something that takes the object of your affection by surprise they will love you for it forever, or maybe even longer.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make the most of Mars in your sign today to knuckle down to some serious effort on the work front. As Mars moves out of your sign tomorrow you may find that your get up and go gets up and goes, at least for a while, so act now.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone offers you something for nothing today then, of course, you should be suspicious. Why would they want to be so generous all of a sudden? Most likely Gemini it’s not for your benefit, whatever they might say to the contrary.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you do a good deed for someone or put yourself out for the group rather than for your own personal interests, the universe is sure to reward you. The best reward of all, however, will be to know how much friends and loved ones appreciate your efforts.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

According to the planets you are trying too hard to win friends and influence people. People don’t want you to be their best mate, they want you to be efficient, so drop the nice guy act and do what has to be done, speedily and efficiently.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Hopefully common sense will tell you that what you are planning to do either won’t work or will work but will cost you ten times what it is worth in terms of time, effort and money. This is one project you can afford to walk away from.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t be too eager to own up to an indiscretion. You may think it is only a matter of time before everyone knows, so you need to get your excuses in first, but chances are if you don’t call attention to it no one will be any the wiser.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be in a sociable mood today but that’s okay. In fact, your reluctance to get involved in what other people are up to could work in your favor. If it goes wrong you can honestly say it had nothing to do with you personally.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You cannot be the life and soul of every party and for now the planets urge you to take things easy and not do anything that gets your heart rate up too high. If you can switch off for a while you’ll be back to your best in no time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more extrovert side of your nature will come to the fore today. Give it every encouragement to express itself. Some people may be shocked that you are no longer the cautious Cap they thought they knew, but you need to have some fun occasionally.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Let partners and colleagues know that you will never put in less than 100 per cent effort on whatever it is you are working on together. You may not be very emotionally expressive but you make up for it in terms of energy, effort and excellence.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Others may not agree with what you intend to do over the next 24 hours but that won’t stop you – in fact it will probably inspire you to redouble your efforts and make a huge success of it. As far as you are concerned all things are possible.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com