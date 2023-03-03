Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more you use your imagination this year the more you will discover that there are no limits to what you can accomplish. Ideas are not just abstract thoughts, they are bundles of energy that spread out into the world and make good things happen.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Keep any suspicions you may have about a colleague’s actions to yourself today because the planets warn you could be wrong. Also, even if they have erred in some way, if you make an issue of it they may turn the spotlight back on you!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What you need to remember today is that what may be good for you may not be good for other people. Don’t waste time and energy trying to get others to see things your way. Why do you need their agreement if you are convinced you are right?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mercury in the career area of your chart will help you sweet talk your way to success. Let important people know what you believe and why you believe it and don’t back down if they challenge you – your confidence will impress them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is no reason at all why you should keep your head down and not attract attention. On the contrary, with both the sun and Mercury now moving through one of the best areas of your chart you must let the world know you exist.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What happens today and over the weekend will remind you that charging in where angels fear to tread is not always the best tactic. This is one of those occasions when you will accomplish more by taking a relaxed and measured approach to events.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t just assume that other people know what you are talking about today – spell it out for them in simple words and phrases so there is no way they can fail to get the message. Invest some thought in what you say and how you say it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to assess the methods you use on the work front and then start looking at ways you can improve them. Just because they have worked well for you in the past does not mean they will work so well in the future. Move with the times.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Good news will arrive in your inbox today. Most likely it will have something to do with a creative project you have been involved with in recent months. Enjoy any praise that comes your way but don’t rest on your laurels as there is still much to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t bother trying to give friends and family members advice today because no matter how good it may be they won’t take any notice. Let them make their own mistakes as that is the best way, and maybe the only way, they will learn.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Now that Mercury is moving through the most outgoing area of your chart this would be a good time to get in touch with people you may not have seen in a while. If you can, make a date for lunch or dinner – there is much to discuss.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you recently told a friend or colleague something that you know isn’t true then you could be found out today. You should know by now that even an untruth told for what you think is a good reason can have unexpected consequences.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

With Mercury alongside the sun in your sign your powers of persuasion are at an all-time high and if you are smart you will use them to get what you need from partners and loved ones. For best results, make sure they get what they need too.

