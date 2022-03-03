Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Friendships and group activities are under wonderful stars on your birthday, so don’t stand back from what is going on in the world, get out there and make a difference. Your leadership abilities will be much in demand over the coming 12 months.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Anyone who thinks they can get the better of you is not only delusional but will pay a heavy price for their presumption. You are in one of those dynamic and forceful Aries moods that lifts you to a much higher level than your rivals.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will have so much energy at your disposal over the next 24 hours that it may be tough finding ways to make use of it. If you get the chance to go on a journey don’t hesitate, hit the road and see where it takes you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something that has been on your mind for weeks, maybe even months, will resolve itself to your complete satisfaction before the weekend arrives, so stop worrying and start looking for ways to enjoy yourself. Life is about to become fun again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A partnership matter of some kind will come to a head today and the good news is you will be delighted at the way things work out. The demands you made a week or so ago will, for the most part, be agreed and both sides will be happy.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t push yourself too hard on the work front today. Pluto’s influence is such that if you start a task you will want to finish it quickly but the planets warn that may not be an option, so maybe it’s better not to start it at all.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something will happen either today or tomorrow that blows away the negative atmosphere that has been building up and come the weekend life will seem full of possibilities again. Next time Virgo, try not to give in to pessimism so easily.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Everyone makes mistakes, even a Libra, so stop beating yourself up about something you said or did that you now wish you had not. Let loved ones know that as far as you are concerned a line has been drawn and everyone should now move on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will find the words you need to express yourself today but take care you don’t make it sound as if you are being critical of friends and loved ones. Sometimes you can be a bit harsh in the way you interact on a one-to-one level.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Before you take aim at a new creative or career target you need to deal with those petty doubts and fears that have been holding you back. Most of them have no grounding in reality, so ignore them and believe in yourself 100 per cent.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With both Venus and Mars linked to Pluto in your sign today there will be no stopping you – no matter what it is you want to accomplish you will find precisely the right mix of words and actions to make it happen. You’re unstoppable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This would be a good time to position yourself above the everyday events of your life and see them from a level where the overall picture makes more sense. What looked like opposites before will now look like equal parts of a more positive whole.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you make an effort to interact with people who share your social or political opinions today there is every chance you will achieve great things together. Put former rivalries aside and work as one to make the world a better place.

