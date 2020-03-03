Your daily horoscope: March 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Saturn link on your birthday means you must take care when dealing with people in positions of authority. Do what you can to stay on their good side, but don’t be afraid to speak up if you think they are taking liberties. They will respect that.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t sit there wondering where the good times are going to come from – get out into the world and make things happen. Life will be as enjoyable as you choose to make it over the next few weeks, so do whatever it takes to banish the blues.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You could get a bit emotional over the next 24 hours, and that’s probably no bad thing as you have a tendency to keep your feelings trapped inside. Make friends with people who are not afraid to express themselves in ways you might find embarrassing.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone needs a shoulder to cry on you will be there for them with no questions asked. You know what it’s like to face life on your own, so you will go out of your way to be a friend. It’s one of the things you are good at.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to be in an amazingly good mood at the moment, and long may it continue. The sun in your fellow water sign of Pisces will encourage you to be more adventurous, so much so that some people might start wondering what kind of medication you are on!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Life has been hectic of late and there may be times over the next few days when you want to call a halt so you can catch your breath. But don’t slow down, not yet. Now you have some momentum going you must find creative ways to use it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must let family members and other relatives know how much they mean to you. Don’t just assume that because everything seems to be ticking along nicely that you don’t need to remind them occasionally of your love and respect. Do it right now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You expect so much of yourself but sometimes your efforts fall short, and that appears to be the situation you are in at the moment. It might pay you to lower your sights a little over the next few days. It’s time to get real about your aims.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It would appear that someone you have always been loyal to has let you down in some way and no doubt you feel betrayed. The important thing is that you don’t let your negative feelings about the situation grow worse. Confront them about it and then move on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to get the attention of people who can assist you in reaching your goals. Both in your personal life and at work it should be obvious that you can’t do it all on your own, so speak up immediately. You can never have too many allies.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Start looking ahead and planning some fun things for later in the year. You can, of course, do fun things now but it may be the case that personal responsibilities and lack of cash are holding you back. Your imagination though has no such restrictions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in your next-door-neighbour sign of Capricorn is making it hard for you to see what’s going on from an unbiased position. Before deciding who is right and who is wrong, get some input from family and friends. They may see things better than you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

By all means let partners and loved ones know how you feel today, but don’t expect too much honesty in return. Not everyone is as open as you are about their emotions, so make allowances and don’t get upset if they sometimes fail to respond.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com