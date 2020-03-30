Your daily horoscope: March 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What would you change most in the world if you had the power to make things happen? With Mars changing signs on your birthday you could find yourself in a position to influence what goes on around you in a very big way. Rise to the challenge.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t get involved in disputes you cannot possibly win. As Mars, your ruler, moves into the friendship area of your chart today you should be seeking to make allies, not enemies. Try treating everyone you interact with as equals, not idiots!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s okay to be envious of what others have achieved, so long as it drives you to accomplish more yourself. Something else you might like to consider: If those with limited talent – and that’s most people – can do well in life then so can you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to attach too much importance to what you see or hear over the next 24 hours because there is a real possibility that someone is trying to deceive you. Above all, keep explanations for what’s going on around you simple. Life is rarely complicated.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Minor irritations could get out of hand over the next few days, so promise yourself now that you won’t react badly if some of the people you have to deal with behave in ways that annoy you. Try pretending it does not bother you in the slightest.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will enjoy life more if you take a relaxed view of other people’s opinions, even if they are way off the scale as to what you think should be permissible. Remember, they are as entitled to their wrong viewpoints as you are to your own.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you take a wrong turning today you will recognize that fact quickly and do what needs to be done to get back on the right path again. You are not the sort to let a minor mistake prey on your mind, so just fix it and move on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The world may be “out there” but a lot of what you experience depends on what you choose to believe inside your own head. Positive thoughts always lead to positive events in the fullness of time, so look on the bright side today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A long-running problem must be allowed to work itself out, and if you stand back and let others do what they have to do over the next few days you won’t have to do so much yourself. It seems you’re not the only one who has had enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may not be possible to get out into the world and visit new places and meet new people, but you can give your imagination permission to roam. Mars will inspire you to think in ways that never occurred to you before, and that’s good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A money-making idea seems plausible, and could even be the answer to your financial prayers, but make sure you know all the ins and outs and hows and whys before you push ahead. Talking to an expert first could end up saving you a fortune.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Everything seems to be working out well now, and as Mars moves into your sign today you will be eager to get started on plans you had to put on hold for a while. But don’t do too much too soon. You have all the time in the world.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are clearly unhappy with certain aspects of your lifestyle and recognize that you need to do something about them. But what exactly? Sit down with a pen and a sheet of paper and start mapping out a long-term plan. Know your own mind, then act!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com