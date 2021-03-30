Your daily horoscope: March 30

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Advice you get from people who are older and more experienced than you should be listened to and, where possible, acted on without delay. Both in your personal life and in your work their input could save you a great deal of time and trouble.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not agree with some of the changes taking place around you at the moment but you need to recognize that they are going to happen whatever you think. Don’t make a fuss over issues you cannot possibly win – save yourself for those you can.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You won’t lack for good ideas today, but will you have the confidence to use them? If you are not entirely sure that pushing ahead with something is likely to work out for you then get a second opinion from a close friend. They will calm your fears.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your current routine has become a bit stale and predictable and needs a good shaking up. Chances are though you won’t have to do much yourself as the powers that be are planning some serious upheavals for the next few weeks. Be ready for them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Is it really possible that so many good things are happening in your life? Or is it just a pleasant dream? Much, as always, depends on your attitude. If you truly want the best for yourself then the universe will find ways to get it to you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your financial affairs are under pretty good stars at the moment and even if there have been a few setbacks on the money front you can expect things to pick up over the next few weeks. Listen to what your intuition tells you – then act on it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do something special today, something that creates the kind of memories you won’t ever forget. If you really want to make it a day to remember get as many friends and family members as you can involved too. Joy that is shared is joy that is doubled.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are no stranger to hard work but you don’t have to do everything yourself Libra. Today’s Mercury-Neptune link will help you find ways to share the load with colleagues and friends. Make them believe they are doing themselves a favour by helping you!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in one of the more productive areas of your chart urges you to do something of a creative nature. Do you have a hobby or pastime you really enjoy? Then find ways to make it work for you. It may even bring in some extra cash.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your thoughts may be mainly on your work and career right now but you still need to pay attention to matters closer to home. The planets indicate that a loved one has been sending out pleas for help but you have been too preoccupied to hear them.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t waste time wondering what’s going on in the world – make an effort to find out. Travel and social activities are under favourable stars at the moment and even if you cannot be on the move in a physical sense there are others ways you can connect.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Opportunities to improve yourself will come thick and fast over the next few days and you must be open to any and all possibilities. Yes, of course, you can pick and choose among them but the sooner you make a decision the sooner you’ll be making waves.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mind planet Mercury links with Neptune in your sign today, which suggests that you will be tuned in to the thoughts and feelings of those around you. It may get so noisy inside your head you may need to find ways to tune it all out again!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com