IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

The message of your birthday chart is that you need to start looking at life from a wider and more elevated angle, one that highlights the good in people rather than the bad. The moment your outlook changes your luck will change too. Try it and see.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t waste time trying to explain to friends and family members what you are doing and why, just get on with it and trust that the results will speak for you. You have never been one to care much what other people think, so why start now?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more well-meaning colleagues tell you that certain goals cannot be reached the more determined you will be to prove them wrong. There is a stubborn streak to the Taurus nature that others ignore at their peril. If you want it, you’ll get it!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you want people you work or do business with to give you something of value then you are going to have to offer them something of value in return. You have a wonderful way with words but words alone won’t be enough to persuade them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You know that something special is going to happen – you can feel it in your bones – but you have no idea what it might be. Stay alert and be ready to move at a moment’s notice, because that special something is approaching your door right now.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What happens over the next few days will both surprise and delight you. The planets are aligning in your favour now and there will be a succession of events that seem tailor-made to benefit you. Personally, professionally and financially you’re on a roll.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means indulge yourself today. Treat yourself to something you enjoy, even though you know it may not be good for you. Even a Virgo needs to let their hair down once in a while, so go on, show the world you know how have fun.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you get the chance to resolve a dispute of some kind today you must act quickly and decisively. It does not matter what caused the falling out between you, it matters only that there is now an opportunity to heal the rift. Take it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will have to deal with someone today whose outlook on life you profoundly disagree with. However, your opposing points of view could make the partnership a good one in that you help each other see opportunities you might otherwise have missed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Act as if you cannot fail over the next 24 hours. Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart will make it easy for you to find solutions to even the toughest of problems, so identify your priorities and get busy both at home and at work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Circumstances beyond your control may make it impossible to push ahead with a plan or project that means a lot to you but don’t give up on it. What is holding you back now will later on become the fuel that drives your ambitions forward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It is of the utmost importance that you take responsibility for your own decisions and actions over the next few days. You will be working closely with other people but when things go wrong you must not be tempted to shift the blame. You’re bigger than that.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There are so many big events taking place in your world at the moment that it’s natural you should feel a bit nervous but there’s really no need. Each and every one of those events will benefit you in some way, so stop worrying and start smiling.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com