HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Stop rating other people’s advice higher than what your own inner voice is trying to tell you. The message of the stars on your birthday is that you need to trust yourself more this year, especially when it comes to career and creative activities.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may have a treasure trove of good ideas buzzing around inside your head but you need to be quick if you are going to do something with them. Mercury begins its retrograde phase in your sign on Monday, so get started now on what really inspires you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A rational approach to life is a must over the next 48 hours. Under no circumstances can you allow yourself to be influenced by people whose outlook is absurd and whose way of doing things is doomed to failure. Be ruthless with them, and with yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Some of the ideas that have been popping into your head of late are clearly light years ahead of their time, but there is a danger you could get carried away and start believing stuff that belongs in a sci-fi movie. Test every one of those ideas against reality.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t worry too much if your thoughts seem to be all over the place at the moment, because you are not the only one who is confused by what’s taking place in the wider world. Keep believing that it will all make sense in the end – and it will.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You won’t lack for advice from friends and family members over the next 48 hours but you are under no obligation to take notice of any of it. Deep down you already know what needs to be done, so get on and do it and ignore everything else.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to be too hard on yourself this weekend. Yes, you have made mistakes and, yes, the consequences of those mistakes have not been pretty, but life is about learning from what we do wrong so that next time we are more likely to do it right.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your main task this weekend is to retrace your footsteps and work out how and why there has been a breakdown in trust and communication. What did you say or do that caused others to turn against you? And what can you do to make it right?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As communications planet Mercury is about to begin its retrograde phase you would be wise not to take everything you hear at face value, as some of it is almost certainly untrue. Check everything you are told, then check it again just to be sure.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you read between the lines of what people are saying you are more likely to get to the truth than if you take what they say at face value. They may not be trying to deceive you as such but their thoughts are more than a little confused.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A friend or family member will make claims that sound reasonable this weekend but the planets warn they probably don’t know what they are talking about. Without making too big an issue of it, ask them to explain how they reached their conclusions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Honesty in all things is essential now, because if you hold back on what you know it is odds on that others will find out about it and then you won’t be trusted at all. Whatever you have done, or intend to do, let the world know about it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You know what you should be doing but for some reason you seem too weary to make a start. Physically and mentally you are clearly in need of a rest, so give yourself permission to take it easy this weekend without feeling in the least bit guilty.

