Your daily horoscope: March 31

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Keep yourself well informed over the coming year. Stay on top of what is happening in the world around you. Knowledge is power, so they say, and the more knowledge you have about the great issues of the day the more you can profit from them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have never been the sort to shirk a fight and anyone who thinks they can intimidate you will learn the hard way that your bite is every bit as fearsome as your bark. First though, drop a few hints that you are in no mood to play games.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Unless you have no choice in the matter this is probably not the best time to start something new. The planets indicate most strongly that you would do a lot more good finishing something you started a while ago and then abandoned for no good reason.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you meet while on the move may be fun and may seem trustworthy but can you be certain they are on the level? You don’t like to be suspicious but, on this occasion, you must listen to what your sixth sense is trying to tell you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Because you know how to see things from the other person’s point of view, and even experience their feelings, others come to you with their problems all the time. But you can’t do everything for them, nor should you want to. Make sure they know that.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Work-related issues could easily make you angry today, so if you want to stay calm you are strongly advised to steer clear of people who rub you up the wrong way. You know who they are and where they will be – so go some place else!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Life may not be a bundle of fun right now but there are still things you can do to brighten up the day. Start by not taking relationship issues so seriously. Some people love getting worked up about nothing, but you don’t have to play that game.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Get out into the world and enjoy yourself today. Some people may try to tell you that you should not have a smile on your face when there is so much suffering in the world but they are wrong. Only smiles can make the world a better place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Time spent planning is never time wasted, so put your thinking cap on and work out how you can send what’s in your head out into the world at large. Others will appreciate the fact that you are determined to take your time over serious matters.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must look for compromise solutions, even if you believe you have the strength to push through the changes you most want to see. Might does not make right, especially when talking through issues gives you the best chance to resolve them.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No matter how secure you may feel at the moment a part of you can sense that big changes are coming and that they will inevitably impact the way you live and work. But don’t fear them. In the greater scheme of things change is always good.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t let the cynics and the doubters tell you that what you are hoping will occur has no chance of happening. There is always a chance and if you are resolute in your self-belief it may happen quicker and more dramatically than anyone expected.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Let those you have feelings for know that your love has no limits and that you will always be there for them. Then find practical ways to show them that you mean it. One way, of course, is to forgive them no matter what they may have done.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com