IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The next 12 months will see some radical changes, both in your personal affairs and in your career, but the good news is you will handle them all with ease. Never doubt that you are destined to make an impact on the world, and a good one at that.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you need to make a new start, either at home or at work, now is the time. The approaching new moon in your sign will highlight your strengths, of which there are plenty, and your weaknesses, of which there are few, making success infinitely more likely.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have doubts about what you are doing but don’t let either friends or strangers know about it. If others get the idea that you are having second thoughts they will go all out to add to your worries. What they don’t know can’t hurt you!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more you focus on a problem the more of a problem it seems to become, so why not take the hint and leave it alone for a while? A more laidback approach will work wonders over the next few days, so stop worrying and start enjoying life again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not look as if you care about moving up in the world but beneath that calm outer shell you are seething with ambition. Tomorrow’s new moon will bring a gilt-edged opportunity to make your mark on the work front. Don’t waste it!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

An issue that seemed so important to you at the start of the week doesn’t mean a thing to you now and you don’t have the slightest idea why. But who needs reasons when you feel so alive and so in tune with the spirit of the times?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Be on your guard today because the planets warn that someone will cheat you if they get the chance. Agreements related to money and investments must be checked once, checked twice, then checked a third time. Better still, don’t make agreements at all.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Stop trying to get your own way and go along with what friends and family members want you to do. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign of Aries means it’s not worth arguing over issues that, in the greater scheme of things, are of minor importance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The whole world could disapprove of what you are up to today and you would not care in the slightest. You know what you want, you know how to get it and anyone who questions your aims or your methods will just have to grin and bear it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The approaching new moon is about to make one of the best times of the year feel even better. If you believe in who you are and what you are doing there is no force on Earth that can stop you. Who would be foolish enough to try?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may annoy you that you don’t have the level of freedom you desire but there is a good cosmic reason for that. If forces beyond your control keep you close to home today it can only be because there are domestic issues that demand your attention.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You could knuckle down and finish a task that should have been completed by now but you also want to get out and have some fun. That task will still be there when you return, so join up with like-minded people and party the night away.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The upcoming new moon means your cash-flow problems will soon be a thing of the past, so quit worrying about every last dollar and cent you spend. A more profitable phase is about to begin. You certainly won’t lack for ways to boost your income.

