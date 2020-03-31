Your daily horoscope: March 31

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may not be much for planning but the cosmic picture on your birthday demands that you look ahead and map out the route you intend to take. If you can do that then success beyond your wildest dreams is pretty much guaranteed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you can’t find a way to handle an important task on your own then you must ask for assistance. Friends and colleagues will do anything for you today if you ask them politely, but they won’t lift a finger to help if you don’t speak up.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This is a really good time to impress employers and other important people. You will find it so easy to put across your ideas that even those who are slow on the uptake will get it immediately. Make sure you get the rewards and applause.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is no point trying to hide the truth from partners and loved ones because they know you too well and can tell when you are trying to pull the wool over their eyes. Admit what you did and ask for their forgiveness. You’ll get it, of course.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your attitude toward a project you are committed to is beginning to change and it may be the case that you start looking round for ways to get out of it. It can be done, but at what cost? It’s not just about money, it’s about your reputation too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You must let everyone know what it is you are planning today. If you try to keep anything hidden others are sure to find out about it and their trust in you will diminish. Most people value honesty, so be open about what you are up to.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to let certain individuals know that you have no intention of doing what they ask of you, not just because you don’t agree with it but because the situation is clearly set up to be profitable to them. Don’t let it be at your expense.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sooner you start making changes the better, and today’s Mars-Saturn link should give you the touch of ruthlessness you have been lacking of late. Anything that does not contribute to what you are trying to do must be junked – and that goes for people too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to prepare yourself for some kind of domestic showdown. You also need to promise yourself that you will stay in control of your emotions at all times – and mean it. A cool head and a calm heart are more essential than ever.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t find it hard to persuade others to do what you want them to do today but try not to be too aggressive about it. Persuasion always works better than coercion, so spell out the benefits of why they should assist you. They’ll get the message.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Make sure you know what the facts are before getting involved in business deals of any kind. If someone suggests something they say will make you money, but can’t come up with the figures to support their claim, then give it a miss. It’s not worth the risk.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There can be no more excuses for putting off something you know has to be done. Today’s Mars-Saturn link in your sign demands that you get your act together and see it through to the end. No one can do it for you, so get on with it!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must not allow vague worries and fears to hold you back in any way. If you attempt something and it goes wrong, at least you will have tried. If you fail to even try you may never forgive yourself – and your partners won’t forgive you either.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com